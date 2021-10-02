Erik Brady: As a boy he loved O.J. Simpson – and he still loves the Bills

“Hero can mean a lot of things,” he says. “The most obvious interpretation would be someone who runs into a burning building and saves the orphans. But then we have our childhood heroes, who are less often people who did things that we think of as heroic in terms of Homeric rescue or military exploits. Childhood heroes tend to be people who are just really good at things we like.”

Simpson was really good at football. He ran for 2,003 yards in 1973. It amounted to 143.1 yards per game, which remains the NFL record by an astonishing 10 yards per game.

“We give heroic status to musicians and athletes who are really good at what they do, but being really good at something doesn’t get at whether they are good people,” Thompson says. “So on one level, admiring O.J. Simpson for what he did for the Buffalo Bills while he was playing for that team, that’s independent of O.J. Simpson, the human being. But it can be hard to separate things that way with childhood heroes. Which brings us to that big question we’ve been dealing with a lot since Woody Allen and Bill Cosby: What do you do with people who are really good at doing something, but are really bad people?”