Erik Brady: An Olympic athlete's roots run deep in Western New York

Still, the fact that the Olympics are this summer, instead of last, has worked to Sydney’s advantage. She finished second behind Muhammad at last year’s world championships.

“I think it was definitely fortunate for her that it was put off a year,” Mary says. “She had a chance to grow as a person and also in her event. I think she feels like she is in a much better position to compete with the best in the world.”

At the moment, she is the best in the world – and the expected duel between her and Muhammad in the 400-meter hurdles is the stuff that Olympic dreams are made of. If you would like a sneak peek at what it all might look like, here is her world-record run at the trials in June. Mary and Taylor are watching from the stands at the 1:25 mark, in T-shirts that say: “Sydney’s Time Is Now.”

“The tickets we got were way down the straightaway,” Mary says, “so we saw her and Dalilah run by us close together. As she was headed down the straightaway, we couldn’t tell what happened at the end.”

Then the result flashed on the board.