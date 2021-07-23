Erik Brady: An Olympic athlete's roots run deep in Western New York

Mary McLaughlin has a box of medals that she won running summer track while growing up in the Town of Tonawanda. Now her daughter runs track, too. And chances are she will soon add to the family medal count.
Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials. That makes her a gold-medal favorite at the Summer Games, which begin with Friday’s opening ceremonies in Tokyo.
Sydney is a Jersey girl who is Buffalo by way of her mother, the former Mary Neumeister, who ran track at Cardinal O’Hara High School in the 1970s – on the boys team.
“O’Hara didn’t have a girls team when I was there,” Mary says. “I was doing summer track before I ever got to O’Hara, so it was just a natural thing for me to run on the boys team. I think the year before I got there, there were a couple of girls on the team, so I wasn’t the first.”
Mary says her male teammates accepted her readily. It helped that her brother, John, was already on the team. It also helped that she could run: Mary often competed against boys from other schools in the 400-meter run and on relays.
“I held my own,” she says. “I did OK.”
Mary graduated from O’Hara in 1979. At Manhattan College, which did not offer women’s track, she became manager of the men’s team. That’s where she met a 400-meter runner by the name of Willie McLaughlin. Romance ensued. And today Willie and Mary have four children, including Sydney, who is the first woman ever to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 52 seconds.
She set the record of 51.9 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials last month, beating Dalilah Muhammad, the previous world record holder (52.16 seconds). At the 2016 Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Muhammad won gold while Sydney finished fifth in her semifinal. She was just 16 and known as “Syd the Kid” when she made Team USA as its youngest Olympic track athlete since the 1972 Munich Games.
“She was pretty young, being out of her element and not as ready for it as a lot of the professionals were,” Mary says. “She stayed in the Olympic Village and didn’t really know anybody, so that was a challenge for her. She looks back on that, and I think she is grateful for the experience.”
Now Sydney is 21 and poised to be a breakout star in Tokyo – which is a long way from the Rainbow Rink in North Tonawanda. That’s where she sometimes went to roller-skating camp on summer trips to visit relatives in and around Buffalo.
“My mother is still there,” Mary says. “I have a sister and brother still in the area. My sister’s kids are there. … Sydney equates Buffalo with family. We would go every summer.”
Support Local Journalism
This summer Mary and son Taylor went to Eugene, Ore., for the U.S. Olympic trials. Family members can’t go to Tokyo, though; the pandemic means no spectators.
“Yeah,” Mary says, “we’re going to have to watch it on TV like everybody else.”
Still, the fact that the Olympics are this summer, instead of last, has worked to Sydney’s advantage. She finished second behind Muhammad at last year’s world championships.
“I think it was definitely fortunate for her that it was put off a year,” Mary says. “She had a chance to grow as a person and also in her event. I think she feels like she is in a much better position to compete with the best in the world.”
At the moment, she is the best in the world – and the expected duel between her and Muhammad in the 400-meter hurdles is the stuff that Olympic dreams are made of. If you would like a sneak peek at what it all might look like, here is her world-record run at the trials in June. Mary and Taylor are watching from the stands at the 1:25 mark, in T-shirts that say: “Sydney’s Time Is Now.”
“The tickets we got were way down the straightaway,” Mary says, “so we saw her and Dalilah run by us close together. As she was headed down the straightaway, we couldn’t tell what happened at the end.”
Then the result flashed on the board.
“We were thrilled,” Mary says. “She said going into that day she was ready to do something like that. I think a lot of times athletes know when they are ready to do something special. It was great to see it come together for her.”
Sydney grew up in Dunellen, N.J., and attended Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains. Her brothers and sister ran there, too. She ran one year at the University of Kentucky and then turned pro. And at the Olympic trials, she followed in the track shoes of her father, who reached the semifinals of the 400-meter run at the 1984 trials.
Then there is Mary. She ran in meets around Western New York growing up and once qualified for a national meet in Houston.
“I have a box of medals and trophies around here somewhere,” she says.
There were no track teams for her gender at O’Hara and Manhattan, but Mary says she has no regrets. Had she gone elsewhere for college, she might never have met her husband.
“Everything works out for a reason,” she says.
The U.S. Olympic team is fortunate that it worked out. Syd the Kid is all grown up and ready to run.
Let the Games begin.