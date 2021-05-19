Erik Brady: An expat returns to Buffalo after a long Covid year away

ARLINGTON, Va. – Jenny Kane can see the Potomac River from her bedroom window here in the Washington suburbs. She likes to be near the water. It reminds her of home.

“I’m a Buffalo girl,” she says. “I never thought I would live anywhere else.”

Today Kane will drive from Arlington, Va., to Arlington Park, in Allentown, where her mother lives. Kane, 58, has not seen her mother, who’s 87, since February of last year. That visit came a few weeks before the pandemic all but closed the country. It is the longest Kane has ever gone without seeing her mother – or being in Buffalo. Such are the cruelties of Covid.

“But I’m fully vaccinated now,” she says. “I can hardly wait to be back home.”

She will get to see her mother – and to get together with her “besties” from Bennett High School. They meet up somewhere every year, except the past one, of course. They have not seen one another in person since they got together in New York City in 2019.

Carla Longo still lives in Buffalo. Amy Failla is coming from outside Detroit, and Rachel Kane from outside Boston.

“My friends used to say, ‘If there is one of us who is never going to leave Buffalo, it’s Jenny,’ ” Jenny Kane says.