Erik Brady: An expat returns to Buffalo after a long Covid year away

ARLINGTON, Va. – Jenny Kane can see the Potomac River from her bedroom window here in the Washington suburbs. She likes to be near the water. It reminds her of home.
“I’m a Buffalo girl,” she says. “I never thought I would live anywhere else.”
Today Kane will drive from Arlington, Va., to Arlington Park, in Allentown, where her mother lives. Kane, 58, has not seen her mother, who’s 87, since February of last year. That visit came a few weeks before the pandemic all but closed the country. It is the longest Kane has ever gone without seeing her mother – or being in Buffalo. Such are the cruelties of Covid.
“But I’m fully vaccinated now,” she says. “I can hardly wait to be back home.”
She will get to see her mother – and to get together with her “besties” from Bennett High School. They meet up somewhere every year, except the past one, of course. They have not seen one another in person since they got together in New York City in 2019.
Carla Longo still lives in Buffalo. Amy Failla is coming from outside Detroit, and Rachel Kane from outside Boston.
“My friends used to say, ‘If there is one of us who is never going to leave Buffalo, it’s Jenny,’ ” Jenny Kane says.
How she came to live elsewhere is a tale of many turns. We’ll start on Woodward Avenue, in Parkside, where she grew up a block from the zoo. She graduated from Bennett – 40 years ago next month – and earned a sociology degree at SUNY Buffalo State.
She had several jobs in the following years, including manager of Rigoletto’s, the restaurant on Elmwood. Then she got engaged, and she and her fiancé had a son but never married. As a single mom in need of a flexible schedule, she did the books at Wild Things, her sister Stephanie’s jewelry store on Lexington. Then she and her son, Ryan, moved to Hamburg to live next door to Stephanie on Lake Shore Road. (Next door on the other side was St. Francis High School.) The home had magnificent views of the lake.
“The best thing was the sun setting through our front window,” Jenny Kane says. “Our living room would be orange and yellow and pink and beautiful.”
The neighbors watched one another’s kids and shoveled one another’s driveways and shared Friday fish fries at Hoak’s on the other side of the road.
“It was so Buffalo,” Jenny Kane says. “I mean, it was Hamburg, but it was Buffalo. I loved living there.”
Life can turn on a dime. A friend came into Wild Things and mentioned that Tim Kane was in town. Jenny had known him in her high school days as a cousin of her friend Rachel. Tim would visit from Elmira in those days and hang out with Rachel and her friends, including Jenny.
In the intervening years he had won a gold medal in the decathlon in the Empire State Games and gone to medical school in Syracuse. One night Jenny and Tim hung out again – in a group, as before – only this time they discovered a spark. He was doing his residency in Cincinnati, and they dated long distance. In September 1998, they rented a house on Sunset Bay. He proposed on the beach. Lake Erie bore witness.
They married at the Birge Mansion on Symphony Circle a year later and moved right away to Alabama. He had a fellowship in pediatric surgery in Birmingham, where their daughter, Bella, was born.
“Here I was in Alabama with no water around anywhere,” Jenny Kane says. It did not feel like home.
After two years, Tim Kane got a job in pediatric surgery at the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh. They settled in suburban Sewickley, where they lived near the Ohio River. That felt much more like home.
Then he got an offer from Children’s National Research Institute in Washington, where he is chief of general and thoracic surgery. That’s when he and Jenny found a lot in Arlington overlooking the Potomac River and built their dream home. Nothing but woods separates them from the George Washington Parkway and the Potomac. In the winter months, when the leaves are down, they can see Georgetown University, the National Cathedral – and the river. For Jenny, it feels very much like home.
One day some years ago she was walking her dog, Sammy, when she noticed a neighbor with license plates that said “DA B1LLS.” As it happens, that was my son, Steve.
“It made me feel good,” Jenny Kane says, “to have a Buffalo connection on the block.”
In Buffalo she'll renew in-person connections with her mother and her Bennett besties. The old friends have plans to visit the Darwin Martin House, around the corner from Jenny’s childhood home, and some of Buffalo’s best restaurants.