Gregg Easterbrook is an NFL columnist like no other.

Who else writes game predictions in haiku? Or 8,000-word columns instead of 800? Or is as apt to offer commentary on gun control as on ball control?

Easterbrook, 70, grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, near the Kenmore line. And today his column, Tuesday Morning Quarterback, makes a triumphant return – in all its idiosyncratic glory – after five years off.

TMQ debuted in Slate, the online magazine, in 2000. Since then it has run on ESPN.com and on NFL.com and in the New York Times, among other platforms. He put the column on hiatus following the 2018 season because he had book projects to do. Now it's running on Easterbrook’s Substack.com page.

“I had four books I wanted to finish,” he says. “Two are now published, and two are complete for publication next year. So, having done the task I set for myself, I said, ‘Aah, what the heck, I’ll try TMQ again.’ ”

He grew up rooting for the Buffalo Bills but writes about the whole league in his column. Given that, does he still have a rooting interest in his old hometown team?

“Oh, of course,” he says. “I have a Buffalo Bills genetic defect.” (TMQ, in this case, stands for Tonawanda Man Quips.)

Easterbrook usually gets back for one Bills home game each year. He sits in Mary Wilson’s box. It is a friendship that goes back 25 years or so to when Mary’s husband, Ralph, read an opinion piece that Easterbrook wrote about him in U.S. News & World Report.

“It was the late 1990s, and everyone was worried Ralph was going to sell the Bills or move them to Los Angeles,” Easterbrook says. “When he committed to keeping the Bills in Buffalo, I wrote that this was a Jimmy Stewart moment – where you favor a small town and find out who really loves you. And he read that, liked it, and called me up to invite me to sit with him at a game. We discovered through a chain of coincidences that he had the same birthday as my father. So then he would invite me and my two brothers and my dad to games, and we had a terrific time.”

His brothers are Frank, a federal judge in Chicago, and Neil, a retired English professor at Texas Christian University.

“My dad’s name was George,” Easterbrook says, “and he was quite proud of us.”

Easterbrook played football at Kenmore West for coach Jules Yakapovich, though not on the 1969 team that won a theoretical national championship. That year Easterbrook chose instead to play Clarence Darrow, the lead role in Ken West’s production of “Inherit the Wind.”

“I played offensive guard, and I played what Yakapovich called the ‘5-man’ in the radar defense, essentially an outside linebacker,” he says. “But I was only an average football player at best.”

Even so, Yakapovich objected to Easterbrook's decision to play Darrow rather than play football. “I went to him and I said, ‘I have to decide.’ And he said, ‘What do you mean you have to decide? You’re playing football.’ And I told him, ‘No, I’m going to be in the play.’ And I have never regretted that decision.”

In the radar defense, all the defenders are standing, even the linemen. It worked spectacularly well for the Blue Devils, who went 8-0 in 1969, outscoring opponents 389-67. They were ranked No. 1 in Western New York, No. 1 in New York State – and No. 1 in the nation by Junior Super Bowl, a short-lived outfit in Miami that based its rankings on computer analysis.

“I think on the sign that says ‘Welcome to Kenmore,’ it should also say, ‘Home of Kenmore West, 1969 National Championship High School Football Team,’ ” Easterbrook says. “If I was a town promoter, I’d want people to know about that.”

He also thinks Crosby Field, where the Blue Devils play, should be renamed for Yakapovich, who died in 1993 at age 71.

“I had a love/hate relationship with him, like a lot of people did,” Easterbrook says. “He was a terrific coach who had many faults as a human being. … He was so far to the right you could barely see him.”

Yakapovich, who taught German and world history, would sometimes ridicule students of certain ethnicities, according to Easterbrook: “He yelled at other teachers, and he had this untouchable status because he was the football coach at a school that really liked football.”

In the 1980s, when Easterbrook was a writer for the Atlantic Monthly living in Washington, he happened to be visiting Buffalo when the phone rang at the family home on Irving Terrace.

“It was Jules Yakapovich. He wanted to meet and talk. He had just seen my name on the cover of the Atlantic. We met, and he apologized for some of his behavior. This wasn’t long before he died.”

Easterbrook urged him to make peace with others, too, but doesn’t know if he did.

“He was a good coach,” Easterbrook says, “and he wasn’t afraid to innovate.”

Tuesday Morning Quarterback was innovative, too, when it began on Slate in 2000.

“TMQ was the first to do what is now standard, to mix and match genres on the web,” Easterbrook says, “and to provide live links to government studies and scientific studies.”

Michael Kinsley was editor of Slate at the time. “Mike is an intellectual, and I told him that a lot of intellectuals like sports,” Easterbrook says. “He didn’t believe me. He said, ‘Prove it.’ TMQ was my attempt to prove it to him.”

Easterbrook notes that the columnist George Will has long argued baseball is the sport of intellectuals. Easterbrook believes it is really football.

“Baseball is not nearly as complicated as football is,” he says. “There are 22 guys on every play, and there is such a range of strategy. In baseball, you master the statistics and do whatever they call for in a given situation. In football, there is a huge range of choices. To me, it is fascinating. It is America’s sport.”

He writes a lot about strategy in TMQ. And he notes the rare occasions when NFL teams use a version of the radar defense. Easterbrook’s memory for such things is uncanny. The Patriots and Jets have used it, he says, and the Bills used it in a 2007 Monday night game against the Cowboys.

“When I signed my second contract with ESPN, companies were paying pretty well for serious writing on the web,” he says. “They don’t anymore. The book industry is doing well, I’m happy to say, but they don’t pay well for writing on the internet anymore. All they want is TikTok videos. But at that time, ESPN paid very well. They covered my mortgage for years.

“I only wrote during the season and a couple of columns around the NFL draft, but it drove my wife crazy. She wanted to take the kids to cultural events and healthful outings in state parks. Can you imagine such mismatched priorities? So I would say, ‘Nan, I have a professional obligation to watch the NFL today.’ And it is the only time in her life she has ever been speechless.”

The four books that Easterbrook wrote during his time away from TMQ include “It’s Better Than It Looks: Reasons for Optimism in an Age of Fear” and “The Blue Age: How the U.S. Navy Created Global Prosperity — And Why We’re in Danger of Losing it.” The other two are literary efforts.

“My fondest hope is that both will be published on the same day,” he says. “One is a novel called ‘Abide for Me.’ It takes the story of the biblical Book of Hosea and presents it in the modern day. I think Hosea is the key that unlocks theology. Most people haven’t read it, so I moved it into the present day to make it accessible. And the other is a book of short stories called ‘Fellowship Hall.’ ”

All of which is weightier than what play to call on third-and-three. There can’t be many writers who cover both the NFL and oceanic economics.

“Yeah, it’s not exactly a crowded field, I guess you could say. I wouldn’t say I have it to myself, but there can’t be more than a handful of people who write very serious literary works and also write about sports.”

And also care deeply about the Buffalo Bills.

“I died a thousand deaths during the four Super Bowls,” Easterbrook says. “And at the end of the 13-second game. And the Homerun Throwback game.”

Things were different when he was a kid in Kenmore. “I was a child during the two AFL title victories. So growing up, I always associated the Bills with winning championships, which kind of hasn’t happened since then.”

Jack Kemp was Buffalo’s quarterback on those title teams. Later, as a congressman, Kemp lived in the same neighborhood as Easterbrook in Bethesda, Md. They got to know each other a little. Easterbrook even coached Kemp’s grandson on a youth football team.

“I’m on the left and he was on the right,” Easterbrook says, “but Jack loved to argue politics, and he knew intellectual affairs, especially economics, very well. Jack is a rare example of a professional athlete whose most important part of his life came after he hung up his cleats.”

Now Easterbrook hopes Josh Allen can lead the Bills to titles the way Kemp did.

“Each of the last three years, I have been optimistic about the Bills,” he says. “And three straight years ended with another crushing loss. This time I don’t think they’re going to have a good year. I’m worried about the offensive line.”

In addition to Tuesday Morning Quarterback, Easterbrook writes another weekly column, which runs on Fridays, about matters other than football. It is called All Predictions Wrong.

“My prediction is the Bills are going to have a bad year, so I’ll be wrong,” he says. “Hope so, anyway.”