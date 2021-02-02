Erik Brady: After rare snow event in Washington, the city digs out while Buffalo expats pile on

“Snow is cold.

“Snow won’t kill you. (Usually.)

“Snow is fun.”

Sometimes it seems like the only Washingtonians who understand the snow-is-fun part are the giant pandas at the National Zoo. Video of them sliding down slopes on their backs in their snowy enclave got 3 million views on the zoo’s Twitter page.

President Biden tweeted a photo of himself walking outside, but under cover, at the snowy White House: “Grateful for the short commute on days like these.”

Nothing to insult the locals there. Biden clearly learned from the first snowfall of President Obama’s first term, in 2009, when Obama told reporters he was surprised that his daughters’ school was closed: “My 7-year-old pointed out that you’d go outside for recess in weather like this. You wouldn’t even stay indoors. We’re going to have to apply some flinty Chicago toughness to this town.”

Washingtonians took offense – what passed for controversy in that more innocent time – at the suggestion they did not possess the toughness of a Chicago-raised 7-year-old. It's the same idea behind the Buffalo tweets mentioned above, which translate roughly to this: Blitzer knows blizzards, and this ain’t that.