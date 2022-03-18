Erik Brady: A tweet briefly made Curtis Wilkerson Enemy No. 1. But he would NEVER dip his wings in ranch

(Buffalo, please, let’s not pick on Fayetteville. We have at least one important thing in common: We both love Joe Ferguson, the Bills quarterback of yore who came to us by way of the Razorbacks.)

As it happens, Wilkerson is my press-row seatmate at the tournament. And he wants Buffalo to know he’s sorry. He says he meant no offense.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” he says of the heated reaction hereabouts. “Honestly, I feel terrible about it. I was just down in Tampa for the SEC tournament, sunny Tampa. And it’s been a joke. We were having fun with it, going from sunny Tampa to snowy Buffalo. And I tweeted that out.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Of course, the only snow left in Buffalo is pushed into piles in the parking lots near KeyBank Center. And those gray clouds gave way to bright sun by midweek.

“It was just the view from my hotel room,” Wilkerson says. “I didn’t know the other side of the hotel was a better situation. I really had no idea. And it was a dreary day, and I could see from the video it probably wasn’t the best part of town. But I just wanted to say, ‘This is Buffalo, where Arkansas is playing.’ ”