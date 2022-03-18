Erik Brady: A tweet briefly made Curtis Wilkerson Enemy No. 1. But he would NEVER dip his wings in ranch

Curtis Wilkerson covers all things University of Arkansas for HawgSports.com. When he arrived in Buffalo the other day, one of the first things he did was to take some video of our fair city from the window of his hotel room.
He then tweeted a 12-second clip of surface parking lots, old buildings and an overcast sky. Let’s just say that Wilkerson did not get our good side.
“So this is Buffalo,” where the Razorbacks will play, his tweet said.
So this is Buffalo (N.Y.) where the Razorbacks open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday… #wps pic.twitter.com/SddfhFlvga— Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) March 15, 2022
Of course, we then did what we always do around here when some out-of-town media member offers a slight, real or imagined. We cried foul.
“It’s a great historic city with some awesome people, food and breweries,” tweeted one defender of local virtue.
“This guy eats his wings with ranch,” tweeted another.
“It’s good enough for Von Miller,” tweeted one more, “so it should be good enough for the Arkansas college basketball team.”
Wilkerson has nearly 7,000 followers, but his video punched above its weight with more than 31,000 views. Many of those views, of course, came from outraged locals. And pretty soon some Western New Yorkers were tweeting less-than-flattering photos of Fayetteville, home of the University of Arkansas.
(Buffalo, please, let’s not pick on Fayetteville. We have at least one important thing in common: We both love Joe Ferguson, the Bills quarterback of yore who came to us by way of the Razorbacks.)
As it happens, Wilkerson is my press-row seatmate at the tournament. And he wants Buffalo to know he’s sorry. He says he meant no offense.
“I didn’t expect that at all,” he says of the heated reaction hereabouts. “Honestly, I feel terrible about it. I was just down in Tampa for the SEC tournament, sunny Tampa. And it’s been a joke. We were having fun with it, going from sunny Tampa to snowy Buffalo. And I tweeted that out.”
Of course, the only snow left in Buffalo is pushed into piles in the parking lots near KeyBank Center. And those gray clouds gave way to bright sun by midweek.
“It was just the view from my hotel room,” Wilkerson says. “I didn’t know the other side of the hotel was a better situation. I really had no idea. And it was a dreary day, and I could see from the video it probably wasn’t the best part of town. But I just wanted to say, ‘This is Buffalo, where Arkansas is playing.’ ”
The outcry surprised him, but it shouldn’t have. Arkansans, too, are sensitive to slights.
“In hindsight, I can understand how that might upset somebody. That wasn’t my intent at all. Arkansas, their fan base, is the same way. If they can find something to rally around, on Twitter or whatever, they do that. So I get it.”
One member of the Buffalo Twitterati said the video showed a certain section of the city “after a harsh winter. Buffalo has great food, terrific architecture, 20 minutes from a natural wonder. A city lined with trees in a park system designed by Olmsted. It is a city of Good Neighbors who will gladly welcome your team and fans.”
Aaron Knights, another Buffalo defender, tweeted that he has been to many cities across the country and around the globe: “I’ll hold Buffalo up against any of them. No city is a 12-second video snippet (largely of a parking lot) taken from an iPhone.”
Knights cited our great neighborhoods, restaurants, museums, parks. “More than that,” he wrote, “the people of Buffalo are among the kindest and most generous you’ll meet anywhere.”
And now Wilkerson seconds that emotion. “Everyone from here that I have interacted with,” he says, “has been awesome.”
Wilkerson tweeted a second video from his hotel the next day, but this time you couldn’t see much through the pea-soup fog. “This morning’s ‘view’ of Buffalo,” he tweeted. “Juuuuust a bit foggy at the moment! Haha.”
All this is a far cry from 1968, when San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Glenn Dickey called Buffalo “the armpit of the East.” That time we got so mad we paid his way back here to get a better look at the place.
We don’t have to invite Wilkerson back. He’s still happily here. So are the Razorbacks, who will play New Mexico State on Saturday. And if they should move on to the Sweet 16, they will leave town with happy memories.
Curtis Wilkerson says he is on Team Buffalo now. He loves the people he’s met. He visited the wonder of Niagara Falls. And he had medium wings at the Anchor Bar.
Um, what kind of dressing?
“Blue cheese,” he says, laughing. “I know better than to order ranch in Buffalo.”