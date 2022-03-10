Erik Brady: A springtime without baseball means another lost connection for fathers and sons

Baseball is fathers and sons.
So wrote Donald Hall, late poet laureate of the United States, in “Fathers Playing Catch with Sons,” his collection of essays published in 1984.
As it happens, my son was born the next year. We started Steve on baseball right away. That’s him at the top of this story, at 4 months old, in the Baltimore Orioles clubhouse with none other than Frank Robinson, the only man to win Most Valuable Player awards in both the National and American leagues.
We live in Arlington, Va., and we took Steve to Baltimore that day because, at the time, Washington did not have a team of its own. When Washington regained big league baseball – in 2005, when my son was 20 – Robinson was manager of the newly named Nationals.
My son finally had a hometown team to root for, and the man in charge was the first ballplayer he had ever met. I was a father who felt sure his son would be a baseball fan for life.
And he is, but only up to a point. Football (especially the Bills), hockey (especially the Sabres) and basketball (especially the University of Virginia) are much more his sports. That’s at least in part because baseball has worked hard to repel its fans. One need look no further than our present moment to see the bitter truth in that.
Spring is here. Baseball is not. Just now we should be hearing the crack of the bat at training camps in Florida and Arizona. Instead we listen to labor lawyers. Baseball is our game without a clock, but it is supposed to follow a calendar. The owner-imposed lockout began Dec. 1. And the winter of our discontent has turned into a springless spring.
No need to relitigate the labor issues here. Such matters sound awfully thin with the news of war. In fact, the fraught state of our geopolitics is exactly why we need baseball just now.
When the United States entered World War II, baseball officials asked President Franklin D. Roosevelt if the 1942 season should be played on schedule. Roosevelt’s answer – known to history as the “Green Light Letter” – was essentially this: Play ball. The game, he said, would be a source of relaxation for American workers, whose well-being and hard work would be essential to victory.
Baseball was our national pastime then. It has long since lost that claim. The title belongs to football now.
“Football is brothers beating each other up in the backyard,” Hall wrote, “but baseball is fathers and sons.”
That notion captures something deep in American mythology. Baseball movies have made the most of it.
Think of 1989’s fantasy film “Field of Dreams.” Kevin Costner plays Ray Kinsella who says with a catch in his throat: “Hey, Dad, wanna have a catch?” The music swells, the baseball gloves pop – and grown men weep in the audience.
“The Natural” doesn’t end when Roy Hobbs, played by Robert Redford, hits that towering home run out of War Memorial Stadium. That’s just the climax. The ball continues soaring out of the ballpark, and the camera follows it across time and space. As the screenplay tells it:
“Flying high and long over ‘our’ country, the cities, the plains, going, going … until at last it begins to dip, arcing down to a landscape – familiar fields of gleaming golden wheat.”
Onscreen, a baseball glove breaks the surface of feathered wheat stalks. A boy catches the ball. And this is the happy ending: Hobbs and son are playing catch. It is a scene that carries extra meaning in Buffalo, of course, because Ted Hobbs is played by Robert Rich III, son of the man who owns the Bisons.
“The Natural,” like Hall’s book, came out in 1984 –— as did a book by the sportswriter Tom Boswell titled “Why Time Begins on Opening Day.” This season time stands still. We don’t know when opening day will come, or even if it will. And that is a shame.
“I honestly feel,” Franklin Roosevelt wrote in 1942, “it would be best for the country to keep baseball going.” Now, 80 years later, the sentiment holds – with baseball on hold.
Robinson died in 2019. You might wonder how my son came to meet him on that long-ago summer day. I was a sports reporter for USA Today then, though my wife and I had gone to that Orioles game with our infant son and sat in the stands as fans. When the game was over, I went to the clubhouse to ask about an impending strike by players. And because my son was asleep, I ventured in with him snoozing in the carrier on my back.
Robinson, then a coach for the Orioles, could be gruff at times. But on that day he gently lifted my son out of the carrier when he saw him stirring. That’s when I snapped the quickie photo. Labor strife is why the picture exists. That strike, in August 1985, lasted two days. Worse times lay ahead: The strike in 1994 canceled two months of the regular season plus the postseason, including the World Series, and pushed back the start of the 1995 season.
And now here we are again. As Yogi Berra would say, it is déjà vu all over again.
My son met his first Hall of Famer when he was 4 months old. He was born to baseball. Surely he would love it for a lifetime.