Erik Brady: A springtime without baseball means another lost connection for fathers and sons

“I honestly feel,” Franklin Roosevelt wrote in 1942, “it would be best for the country to keep baseball going.” Now, 80 years later, the sentiment holds – with baseball on hold.

Robinson died in 2019. You might wonder how my son came to meet him on that long-ago summer day. I was a sports reporter for USA Today then, though my wife and I had gone to that Orioles game with our infant son and sat in the stands as fans. When the game was over, I went to the clubhouse to ask about an impending strike by players. And because my son was asleep, I ventured in with him snoozing in the carrier on my back.

Robinson, then a coach for the Orioles, could be gruff at times. But on that day he gently lifted my son out of the carrier when he saw him stirring. That’s when I snapped the quickie photo. Labor strife is why the picture exists. That strike, in August 1985, lasted two days. Worse times lay ahead: The strike in 1994 canceled two months of the regular season plus the postseason, including the World Series, and pushed back the start of the 1995 season.

And now here we are again. As Yogi Berra would say, it is déjà vu all over again.