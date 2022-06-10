Erik Brady: A Sports Illustrated cover – memorable for a couple of reasons – turns 50

Imagine my excitement, 50 years ago, when I found my name in Sports Illustrated.

I was nearing high school graduation at the time. The magazine usually arrived on Friday afternoon, and by that evening I would have read it cover to cover. One particular issue in May 1972 had caught my interest. It contained an investigation of Emprise, the Buffalo-based corporation that, among its businesses, ran sports concessions on an international scale. The cover photo was of the late Louis M. Jacobs under the headline: “The Godfather of Sports.” (The movie version of “The Godfather” had come out two months earlier.)

I read the lengthy story and then sent a letter to Sports Illustrated that was really nothing more than a sophomoric joke. The letter said that SI’s reporters needn’t have done a deep investigation when all they had to do to see that Emprise was shady was look at the popcorn prices at Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium.

Two weeks later, in the issue dated June 12, 1972 – Sunday it will be 50 years – my letter was published in the SI section called “19th Hole: The Readers Take Over.” Except that, in this case, the editors took over: They did not run the whole letter, only the first two lines.

Sirs:

John Underwood and Morton Sharnik are to be commended for their excellent expose on Emprise. It was a journalistic masterpiece.

ERIK BRADY

Kenmore, N.Y.

The magazine had run the setup to my lame joke – and then simply cut out the rest. It changed the meaning of my letter entirely.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Did this make me mad?

No!

I was thrilled to have my name in my favorite magazine. By this time in my evolution as a sports fan, my heroes were more often the ones writing about sports rather than the athletes playing them. My favorites included the columnists Steve Weller of The Buffalo Evening News and Phil Ranallo of The Courier-Express – plus SI’s stable of stalwarts, including Frank Deford and Curry Kirkpatrick.

Emprise was convicted of federal racketeering charges in the months after the Sports Illustrated investigation. Louis Jacobs had died some years earlier and his son Jeremy M. Jacobs took over the company at age 28. He ran it cleanly and reorganized it under the name Delaware North – and now, at 82, he is its chairman. He is also a noted local philanthropist and owner of the Boston Bruins.

As it happens, the cover image of the issue in which my letter ran is itself a notable one in the history of Sports Illustrated: Dick Allen, of the Chicago White Sox, juggles three baseballs near his dugout as a lit cigarette dangles from his mouth.

Normally, SI covers are selected because there is a big story inside pertaining to the subject, whether an individual athlete or a major sporting event. But in this case there was no big story about Allen. There wasn’t even much about baseball, just a brief story about the surprises of a still-young season. That piece contained only a single sentence about Allen: “Nomadic and nonchalant Dick Allen (see cover), who could be almost anywhere, is now in Chicago, and surprise of surprises, he seems to like it there, hitting game-winning homers and receiving homage as the White Sox leader.”

When Allen died, in 2020, SI ran a story about that unusual cover. As the subhead put it: “This is the story of a pretty good juggler, an illicit cigarette and a quintessential image of 1970s MLB.”

The cover shot of Allen was chosen, the story said, simply because it was so striking.

That makes the issue dated 50 years ago Sunday an out-of-the-ordinary one for Sports Illustrated.

And, of course, for me.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.