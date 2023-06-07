What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. – William Shakespeare

Dear Billy Shakes,

May we call you that? Of course we may! Hey, by any other name, right?

By way of introduction, Billy, we’re Buffalo, City of Good Neighbors, and we’ve been staging your plays in Delaware Park for the past half-century or so. This summer, it so happens, we’re doing “Romeo and Juliet.”

Look, we understand Juliet when she says how little it matters what name we give to a rose. But what about a Rose Bowl?

Stadium names are essential. And we’re giving high marks to Highmark, an old name for our new stadium.

Highmark is a health care company whose local insurance plan is called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. That’s a tad long for stadium signage. (Brevity is the soul of wit, as a wise man once wrote.)

You must like the name of our football team, Billy, it being the Bills. And we hope you like New Highmark Stadium, too. It sure beats some of the alternatives.

We worried the betting industry might pony up for the naming rights. Caesars already has its name on the Superdome, in New Orleans. It is not named for “Julius Caesar” — your play — but for a place to place wagers.

Stadiums by other names sometimes smell so unsweet that they stink. Take Acrisure Stadium. (Please.) That’s where the Steelers play now. Used to be Heinz Field, which was perfect for Pittsburgh. Now it’s named for a company that does work with AI.

What’s that, you say? Well, AI stands for artificial intelligence. Let’s just say that if the dreamers and designers are right, someday AI is going to write plays better than yours. And call plays better than Brian Daboll’s.

Rich was the name of our current stadium at the front end of its life. That moniker was doubly inspired. Rich Products is a great local company, and the name made good sense: Who’s richer than the NFL?

The name then became Ralph Wilson Stadium, for the original owner of the Bills. (We affectionately called it The Ralph.) Then, for a bit, the joint was called New Era Stadium (even if that era seemed a lot like the old era). And then, for one season, until Highmark came along, it was Bills Stadium, which is like naming your dog “Dog.”

The Bills have had one other stadium in their history. It was known for much of its existence as War Memorial Stadium. We lovingly called it the Rockpile. Sports Illustrated, in 1969, noted that it “looked as if whatever war it was a memorial to had been fought within its confines.”

The line comes from the late, great Brock Yates. He had license to make such a jape, having been born in Lockport in 1933, four years before the ol’ Rockpile opened. War Memorial was only 35 years old when the Bills left it following the 1972 season; the stadium formerly known as Rich turns 50 this summer.

Schaefer Stadium, in Foxboro, Mass., was among the first stadiums to have a commercial name when it opened in 1971. The beer company had an advertising slogan: “Schaefer is the one beer to have when you’re having more than one.”

Steve Weller, a Buffalo Evening News sports columnist of that era, had a wit worthy of yours, dear Bard. He suggested that the name of the Bills’ new arena should be Schaefer, too — the one stadium to have when you’re having more than one.

Now that more-than-one distinction belongs to Highmark and New Highmark. The high and mighty came to High II the other day to break ground in Orchard Park — an echo of Juliet’s own orchard. That’s where Romeo hides in the dark in the moments before Juliet asks what’s in a name.

Benvolio: “Blind is his love, and best befits the dark.”

Mercutio: “If love be blind, love cannot hit the mark.”

Highmark hits the mark — on both sides of Abbott Road.

When you’ve got stadium lights, Billy Shakes, love be not blind.