Erik Brady: A return to Canada feels like the continuation of a beautiful friendship

FORT ERIE, Ont. – “Casablanca,” for my money, is the best movie ever made. And that’s in U.S. or Canadian dollars.
The plot pivots on letters of transit, which allow the holder safe passage out of the country. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about that mythical piece of paperwork.
Until last weekend, I had not been in Canada for two years. For a while I wasn’t sure I was going to make it at all. You need a negative Covid test within 72 hours of your arrival. My wife and I were tested at the same hour last Thursday afternoon in Virginia. We drove to Buffalo Friday morning. Her result – negative – came back in less than 24 hours; mine was still AWOL after more than 50 hours. And the clock was ticking.
What if my result didn’t come through by Sunday afternoon? Then hers, too, would expire, and we would have to start all over again. All of which made me think of “Casablanca.”
The transit papers are what Alfred Hitchcock called a MacGuffin, his term for a precious object that drives the plot. MacGuffins need not make sense as long as they make the story. Think of the Maltese falcon in “The Maltese Falcon,” or the Holy Grail of Arthurian legend.
My case, though, was no movie MacGuffin. This was a real-life, must-have credential at the crossroads of governmental and medical bureaucracy.
My result came through late Saturday, with 18 hours to spare. So we packed up Sunday morning and drove over the Peace Bridge for the first time in what seemed like forever. I have crossed the bridge hundreds of times over the years, but this time felt different – eerie, even, with Lake Erie bearing witness.
We waited behind only two other cars at the customs booth. We were pulled over briefly so the authorities could see our letters of transit. And then, like Ilsa and Victor at the climax of “Casablanca,” we were on our way.
First stop: Tim Hortons, where the line at the drive-thru was longer than the one at the bridge. So we went inside, where markers on the floor advised customers to stay 46 Timbits apart, an acutely Canadian form of the metric system.
Soon we arrived at the low-slung little cottage that has been in the Brady family for more than 100 years. We looked out at the lake. The water was smooth as glass. It felt like home.
Monday morning we woke to see whitecaps lashing the lake; it has many moods. Then we drove the Niagara Parkway – from Old Fort Erie to the Falls – and took in the sound and fury of the great cataract.
The Niagara’s blue waters go green at their moment of free fall. No matter how many times you visit, the thrill is ever new. We are lucky, on both sides of our human-made border, to be surrounded by the nature-born magic of living water.
As it happens, Casablanca Restaurant & Patio is near the Clifton Hill tourist district of Niagara Falls, Ont. It serves Mediterranean food but otherwise isn’t much like Rick’s Café Americain, where so much of the action of “Casablanca” takes place.
Turner Classic Movies offers this minimalist synopsis of the movie: “An American saloon owner in North Africa is drawn into World War II when his lost love turns up.”
Humphrey Bogart is Rick Blaine, the jaded saloonkeeper. Ingrid Bergman is Ilsa Lund, his lost love. Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into his.
That line is one of many that make the dialogue of “Casablanca” beloved. “Round up the usual suspects” is so good it is now an idiom. So is “Play it again, Sam,” even if those words aren’t actually uttered in quite that way in the film.
My favorite passage is this one. Captain Louis Renault, the cynical prefect of police, is talking with Rick late one night.
Renault: “What in heaven’s name brought you to Casablanca?”
Rick: “My health. I came to Casablanca for the waters.”
Renault: “The waters? What waters? We’re in the desert.”
Rick, acidly: “I was misinformed.”