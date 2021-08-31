Erik Brady: A return to Canada feels like the continuation of a beautiful friendship

My result came through late Saturday, with 18 hours to spare. So we packed up Sunday morning and drove over the Peace Bridge for the first time in what seemed like forever. I have crossed the bridge hundreds of times over the years, but this time felt different – eerie, even, with Lake Erie bearing witness.

We waited behind only two other cars at the customs booth. We were pulled over briefly so the authorities could see our letters of transit. And then, like Ilsa and Victor at the climax of “Casablanca,” we were on our way.

First stop: Tim Hortons, where the line at the drive-thru was longer than the one at the bridge. So we went inside, where markers on the floor advised customers to stay 46 Timbits apart, an acutely Canadian form of the metric system.

Soon we arrived at the low-slung little cottage that has been in the Brady family for more than 100 years. We looked out at the lake. The water was smooth as glass. It felt like home.

Monday morning we woke to see whitecaps lashing the lake; it has many moods. Then we drove the Niagara Parkway – from Old Fort Erie to the Falls – and took in the sound and fury of the great cataract.