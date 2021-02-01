Erik Brady: A mensch on a mission connects the dots from a 19th century Buffalo love story

Mitch Gerber is a mensch. What’s more, he is a Buffalo mensch. And that’s the best kind there is.

Mensch is a wonderful Yiddish word that translates roughly to “good person” but means so much more. What follows is a story that expresses its fuller meaning in a way that lexicographers never could.

We begin in Buffalo in 1892, when a former mayor, Grover Cleveland, was elected president for a second time, though that is not the history that matters here. Family history beats world history every time – and this is a love story, a detective story and a family story all rolled into one.

Gerber was an editor on the Sunday magazine of the Courier-Express when the newspaper folded in 1982. He was boxing up the bits and memories when he came across a letter written in 1958. A Kenmore man named Robert L. Wood had sent in an 1890s menu from a Main Street eatery with the idea that it might be of interest for the magazine’s weekly feature on old-time Buffalo.

On the back of the menu is a penciled letter. Lyman Wood, Robert’s father, wrote it at 6 a.m. on Jan. 7, 1892, after working an overnight shift at the Central Café at 217 Main St., which was managed by his uncle. And there is so much to love in this long-ago love letter.