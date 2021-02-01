Erik Brady: A mensch on a mission connects the dots from a 19th century Buffalo love story

Mitch Gerber is a mensch. What’s more, he is a Buffalo mensch. And that’s the best kind there is.
Mensch is a wonderful Yiddish word that translates roughly to “good person” but means so much more. What follows is a story that expresses its fuller meaning in a way that lexicographers never could.
We begin in Buffalo in 1892, when a former mayor, Grover Cleveland, was elected president for a second time, though that is not the history that matters here. Family history beats world history every time – and this is a love story, a detective story and a family story all rolled into one.
Gerber was an editor on the Sunday magazine of the Courier-Express when the newspaper folded in 1982. He was boxing up the bits and memories when he came across a letter written in 1958. A Kenmore man named Robert L. Wood had sent in an 1890s menu from a Main Street eatery with the idea that it might be of interest for the magazine’s weekly feature on old-time Buffalo.
On the back of the menu is a penciled letter. Lyman Wood, Robert’s father, wrote it at 6 a.m. on Jan. 7, 1892, after working an overnight shift at the Central Café at 217 Main St., which was managed by his uncle. And there is so much to love in this long-ago love letter.
“My Darling Girl,” it begins. Lyman describes his busy night and how a dozen orders came in all at once around 3 a.m. And: “I am just wondering whether you are working today or not, or if you are taking in three or four shows or if you are sick. If you are dead write and let me know and I will die to(o).”
And then to the heart of the matter: “Grace, I think more of you than you ever gave me credit for, and I hope I shall be able to win your trust and love so nothing can come between us.”
Happily, he did win her love. They married – and their son is the one who sent in that menu. He thought the prices would be of interest: a porterhouse steak is listed at 20, meaning cents, not dollars. But what interested Gerber now was the love letter. That, and the fact that the son’s letter ended with this modest request: “May I have it back? Please.”
Erik Brady shares a Facebook post from his nephew that he says "expresses the sentiment of so many of us who have lived through this odd couple of a football season conjoined to a global pandemic."
Gerber decided he would try to make that happen. Robert L. Wood no longer lived on Byron Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Gerber tried some neighbors on the block, but no one remembered the Wood family, who had long since moved away. Now, Gerber would have to do the same, given the closing of the Courier. And in the years that followed, everywhere he moved, the love letter went with him.
His first stop was Florida, for a job at the Orlando Sentinel. Next came Long Island, for a job at Newsday, and then Washington, for Washingtonian magazine. And he recently retired after 25 years on the copy desk of the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Support Local Journalism
At some point, around 10 years ago, Gerber came across the love letter again amid the voluminous Buffalo files he keeps in his home office. He figured the task of finding family would be simpler in the age of the internet.
First he called the website Buffalo Rising, which agreed to ask for any Wood descendants to come forward. None did. The letter to the Courier referred to “Col. Lyman Wood,” so Gerber contacted the Army Historical Foundation. It could offer no information. A Google search produced a couple of hits. The book “Buffalo’s Part in the World War” referenced Lyman A. Wood. And Ancestry.com had Lyman (born circa 1867) and Grace (born 1873) residing in Buffalo in 1920, according to that year’s census.
The University at Buffalo law school grad has won the New Yorker’s cartoon-caption contest an otherworldly seven times. And today he is a finalist for a 10th time.
From there, though, the trail went cold. So Gerber called Cynthia Van Ness at the Buffalo History Museum, and asked if she could check the obituary file there. It was a last resort; he was ready to donate the menu to the museum. But – eureka!
The museum had a 1975 obit for Robert L. Wood from the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Calls to the Iowa newspaper, and to the public library there, led to the Genealogy Society of Linn County, Iowa, which located the death notice listing survivors. In addition to Wood’s wife, Clare, there were their three daughters, including Eleanor Martin, in New Paltz, N.Y. The online archives of the Times Herald-Record there offered an obit for her. And among her survivors were three children.
Andrew Martin and David Martin are such common names that they would prove difficult to find. Ah, but the name Julia Martin Eile was unusual enough that Gerber found her almost instantly.
“Then, all I had to do was pick up the phone,” he says, “and explain to a perfect stranger that I wanted to return a love letter written 118 years earlier by her great-grandfather to the girl who became her great-grandmother.”
Both Gerber and Eile worked in Washington, so they arranged to meet in the lobby of a federal building downtown, where Gerber turned over both of the letters – the one Lyman Wood wrote to his future wife in the 19th century, and the one Robert Lyman Wood wrote to the Courier-Express in the 20th century, in which he had politely asked the Courier to send it back. And, by golly, in the 21st century, Mitch the mensch made it happen.
A.J. Hart is a true-blue Bills fan who lives in northwest Indiana and grew up in central Pennsylvania. His only tie to Western New York is the team he loves.
“That’s crazy,” Eile says of the detective work that went into finding her. She calls it a thrill to receive a precious piece of family history – one she never knew existed – seemingly out of nowhere.
“It’s so sweet to see how people used to communicate and show their love,” she says. “No one writes letters like that anymore.”
Here is a funny footnote to all of this: I worked with Mitch at the Courier-Express, and he remains my dear friend; we talk multiple times a week. When the Courier closed, I moved on to USA Today, where decades later I would work with a photo editor named Evan Eile – husband of Julia.
For her, here’s the wonderful thing about having the letter: If not for the sentiment expressed in it, she would not exist. The same goes for her 11-year-old twin daughters, Eleanor and Rachel, whose middle name is Wood.
Lyman and Grace Wood are long gone, but their love lives on – in their descendants, and in pencil on the back of a menu.