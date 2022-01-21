Erik Brady: A fight about a new stadium? If only Steve Weller and Phil Ranallo were here to write about it

It is 2022. The calendar says so. How come it feels more like 1970?
That’s the last time Erie County was in an uproar over where to put a new football stadium. The Buffalo Evening News favored a dome in the suburbs. The Courier-Express favored an open-air stadium downtown. What we ended up with, of course, was a mix of the two: an open-air stadium in Orchard Park. And now, all these years later, it looks like we’ll end up with that all over again.
The dome was supposed to be in Lancaster. The open-air stadium was supposed to be at the foot of Main Street. And now many of the old arguments are back, but without a couple of counterpunching columnists who duked it out in the public press back in the day.
Steve Weller, of The News, and Phil Ranallo, of the Courier, took the positions of their papers – and wrote some of the fiercest, funniest back-and-forth columns ever in Buffalo newspapers.
Weller was the wry wordsmith and Ranallo the sly populist. And they could assail each other with such glee only because they were actually good friends.
They never named each other, or the opposing newspaper, in these columns. In fact, the manner in which they avoided doing so was a big part of the fun.
“Certain people in certain quarters” was Ranallo’s shorthand for The Evening News, while Weller styled Ranallo as “Betman” – a swipe at his many Courier columns from Fort Erie Race Track.
Weller, in addition to his sports column, wrote a Saturday humor column called “Typewriter Ribbin’.” Ranallo’s sports column was called “What’s New, Harry?” That was in honor of Honest Harry, the made-up character who had made-up conversations about Buffalo sports with a made-up cast of characters that included Harry’s wife, Ruby, and a rogues’ gallery of pals: Sam, Loose Lips Louie, Fat Tony, Julie Potatoes, et al.
Weller made fun of this conversational literary device in the opening of a column from 1970:
High atop their basement headquarters, Betman, Dobbin, and their favorite companion, Pavlov’s watchdog, peered out across the Niagara Frontier.
“What’s new, Betman?” asked Dobbin, making bright small talk.
“Can the bright small talk, Dobbin,” snapped Betman, eyes narrowing.
Weller was styling the Courier-Express as said watchdog. Any time the word “dome” comes up in the column, the dog lets out a loud, Pavlovian cry: “Bbrrrowwooooooooo.”
Support Local Journalism
Weller’s column ends with this:
“All I can say, Dobbin, is that if you stick certain quarters up certain peepholes you can’t see any more than you can from high atop our basement headquarters. Let’s blow this trap. To the Bet-Poles.”
“Holy Gravity, Betman, anybody who’d try to slide up out of a basement is a real double-dome.”
“Bbrrrowwooooooooo.”
Ranallo’s column, the next morning, returned fire:
“You’ll never believe this, Sam,” Honest Harry said. “But news was just made by that fellow, Mr. Thin-Skin Forsyte – the chap who is the unofficial voice for certain people in certain quarters; the chap who, like mad dogs and Englishmen, comes out in the midday sun.
“Mr. Thin-Skin Forsyte just bit a napping watchdog. … But look quick in that direction, Sam, and see for yourself – there goes Mr. Forsyte now, sprinting down Seneca Street. Minus the seat of his britches.”
The reference to mad dogs and Englishmen comes from Noel Coward by way of Rudyard Kipling. And Forsyte refers to Soames Forsyte, the morally corrupt man of property at the center of a series of novels known collectively as “The Forsyte Saga.”
These guys were sports columnists, but they could bring the literary allusions like college professors. Trade insults with either one at your peril.
Paul Ranallo is Phil’s son. He is a retired inspector for the state DMV who lives in Amherst. He believes history shows that his father was right about building a stadium in the city. And he hopes Erie County won’t double down on the same mistake now, and build in the suburbs again.
Paul tenderly tends to his father’s old files, and he was kind enough to share those long-ago columns in which Mr. Forsyte and Betman exchanged fire on the sports pages.
“They were good friends,” Paul says. “That’s why they could throw javelins like that.”
Phil Ranallo died in 1986, and Steve Weller in 1991. The Courier-Express folded in 1982. And The News no longer comes out in the midday sun.
Ah, but somehow the fight over where to put a new stadium is ever with us.