Erik Brady: A fight about a new stadium? If only Steve Weller and Phil Ranallo were here to write about it

It is 2022. The calendar says so. How come it feels more like 1970?

That’s the last time Erie County was in an uproar over where to put a new football stadium. The Buffalo Evening News favored a dome in the suburbs. The Courier-Express favored an open-air stadium downtown. What we ended up with, of course, was a mix of the two: an open-air stadium in Orchard Park. And now, all these years later, it looks like we’ll end up with that all over again.

The dome was supposed to be in Lancaster. The open-air stadium was supposed to be at the foot of Main Street. And now many of the old arguments are back, but without a couple of counterpunching columnists who duked it out in the public press back in the day.

Steve Weller, of The News, and Phil Ranallo, of the Courier, took the positions of their papers – and wrote some of the fiercest, funniest back-and-forth columns ever in Buffalo newspapers.

Weller was the wry wordsmith and Ranallo the sly populist. And they could assail each other with such glee only because they were actually good friends.

They never named each other, or the opposing newspaper, in these columns. In fact, the manner in which they avoided doing so was a big part of the fun.