Erik Brady: A devoted St. Bonaventure fan, Chris Allan 'connects the dots' and comes full circle

When the Class of 1978 celebrated its 25th reunion, Allan, who was divorced, reconnected with classmate Cathy Hughes. They began dating soon after, and they’re still together. Think of it as connecting the dots. And the years.

At first she thought he was “a little over the top” with his Bona fandom. Now she understands, though she doesn’t go on all of those road trips. “I keep the home fires burning,” she says, “and welcome him home.”

Cathy did make the trip to Charlottesville. Her daughter, Meghan Wickman, is a Virginia grad, and Cathy loves the UVa campus — or Grounds, as it is called there. The surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains remind her of the Allegheny Mountains around St. Bonaventure.

Allan says he has no way to know how many times he has made the trip from Philly to St. Bona over the years, but he knows the route by rote: “Just go north to Binghamton, and hang a left.”