Erik Brady: A devoted St. Bonaventure fan, Chris Allan 'connects the dots' and comes full circle

Did you see the guy holding up a yellow T-shirt on Tuesday just as St. Bonaventure beat Virginia? ESPN’s cameras beamed his image as he displayed a shirt that brands the Bonnies as champions of the 1977 National Invitation Tournament.
That was none other than Chris Allan, whose St. Bona bona fides can be measured in miles. Or in brothers — and sons.
Allan, Class of 1978, traveled to Charlottesville to see his Bonnies play the University of Virginia for a place in next week’s NIT semifinals. Allan was a team manager the last time that the St. Bona men’s basketball team got to Madison Square Garden for the NIT. He wore a powder-blue polyester suit then. And he fondly recalls lighting a victory cigar on the court when the Bonnies won it all.
“That moment, on the floor of the mecca of college basketball,” he says, “it doesn’t get better than that.”
Allan has been reaching to relive the moment ever since — by going where the Bonnies go. This season, they have played 32 games, and he has seen 24 of them in person. He figures he logged roughly 24,000 miles along the way (15,000 by car and 9,000 by air). That includes each of the games the Bonnies have won against Power Five foes in the NIT: at the University of Colorado, in Boulder; at the University of Oklahoma, in Norman; and at the University of Virginia.
“It’s déjà vu all over again,” he said in the moments after Tuesday’s 52-51 upset. He spoke by phone while walking to a celebration of the Bonnies faithful at Trinity Irish Pub, which happens to be home tavern of the Buffalo Bills Backers of Charlottesville.
“Connecting the dots” is one of Allan’s favorite expressions — and he has spent much of March connecting them on points of the map. He delights in meeting fellow Bonnies in arenas near and far. “We travel well,” he says.
Allan grew up near Philadelphia and visited St. Bonaventure for the first time in 1968, when his brother Steve entered as a freshman. Then his brother Mike went there, too. “From 1968 until I graduated in 1978,” Allan says, “our father paid tuition for 10 years.”
Steve Allan, Class of 1972, was a student manager on Bonnies teams that made consecutive Final Fours — of the NCAA tournament, in 1970, and of the NIT, in 1971. Then Chris became a manager, too, and his Bonnies teams won the NIT in 1977 and made the NCAA tournament in 1978.
Allan, who has made his career in software sales, sent his sons to St. Bonaventure: Chris (Class of 2011, who played on the golf team) and Kyle (Class of 2017). The family home, in Philadelphia’s New Jersey suburbs, is chockablock with Bona paraphernalia, including an autographed Bob Lanier sneaker — size 22, under glass.
When the Class of 1978 celebrated its 25th reunion, Allan, who was divorced, reconnected with classmate Cathy Hughes. They began dating soon after, and they’re still together. Think of it as connecting the dots. And the years.
At first she thought he was “a little over the top” with his Bona fandom. Now she understands, though she doesn’t go on all of those road trips. “I keep the home fires burning,” she says, “and welcome him home.”
Cathy did make the trip to Charlottesville. Her daughter, Meghan Wickman, is a Virginia grad, and Cathy loves the UVa campus — or Grounds, as it is called there. The surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains remind her of the Allegheny Mountains around St. Bonaventure.
Allan says he has no way to know how many times he has made the trip from Philly to St. Bona over the years, but he knows the route by rote: “Just go north to Binghamton, and hang a left.”
He figures he has been to more than 20 St. Bonaventure games per season multiple times, but the current season has involved the most miles since he was a manager. The Bonnies had all their starters coming back from last season’s NCAA tournament team, and Allan expected big things. The Bonnies struggled at times this season, but they have put it all together for a thrilling run in the NIT — waking the echoes of 1977.