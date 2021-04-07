Erik Brady: A chance encounter with home amid the cherry blossoms in Washington

Washington loves few things more than its cherry blossoms. They are at peak bloom for only a short time each spring. This normally brings out crowds by the thousands – except for this spring, and last, when officials asked the populace to enjoy the blossoms virtually rather than in person.

The contours of the more recent request are as delicate as a blossom: The trees are not off-limits but will be if too many people come, which seems like a Catch-22 at peak bloom. Yes, you can visit the trees – but if you do, no one else can.

In Washington’s Virginia suburbs, we awoke one recent day to a steady rain. This seemed an opportune moment to sneak off to see the blossoms. Who else would be there in such weather? So we set out for the Tidal Basin, the reservoir off the Potomac River, where the trees are. It turned out to be a good call: The masked visitors that morning numbered in the dozens, not the usual thousands.

As it happens, one particular pilgrim wore a Buffalo Bills mask. That’s how these things often go. Even in a small crowd, there is bound to be someone from Western New York sporting something that advertises same.