Erik Brady: A Buffalo theater kid made it big as an author ... and married Totes McGoats along the way

“Break a leg,” in stage-speak, means a wish for good luck. Susan Elia MacNeal had the good luck to break an ankle instead.

She did it while figure skating during her freshman year at Nardin Academy. So she turned to acting — joining a cast after wearing one.

Her first school show was “The Sound of Music.” Over the next four years, she appeared in other productions at Nardin and neighboring Canisius High School. That, she says, is how she learned the narrative structure of storytelling.

She learned well: Today she’s the best-selling author of the Maggie Hope mystery series, 10 books strong with more to come. Her new book — “Mother Daughter Traitor Spy” — is her first standalone novel.

It involves the German American Bund, an organization founded in the 1930s to advance Nazi interests in the United States. Elia MacNeal bases her characters on real people and uses real events to tell a fictional story with a fraught sense of tense authenticity.

Veronica Grace and her mother, Violet, come to California from New York for new opportunity in 1940. (The two are based on Sylvia and Grace Comfort, a mother-daughter duo who really did go undercover back then.) Veronica begins work as a typist for a group of people she soon realizes are Nazi propagandists. She is persuaded to spy on them by Jonah Rose, a character who, we learn, is originally from Buffalo and misses the snow.

“I’m at the point of my life where I don’t miss the snow so much anymore,” the author says by phone from her home, in Brooklyn. “But when you’re younger, you do.”

When we first meet Rose, on page 37, we don’t yet know that he will play a pivotal role in the story. Let’s just say Buffalo will be happy to claim him.

“I like when my characters are from Buffalo,” Elia MacNeal says. “It gives me a connection to them. It’s my way of saying, ‘Hi.’ ”

Her husband is Noel MacNeal, a puppeteer and a director for “Sesame Street” and the Muppets. He was in Los Angeles five years ago for “The Muppets at the Hollywood Bowl” and came home with a gift book for his wife. “Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots in Hollywood and America” is the true story of flourishing fascism in 1930s America, and how popular resistance thwarted it.

“I always kid him, ‘You could have got me chocolates or jewelry,’ ” Elia MacNeal says. “But it turned out to be a great thing.”

The first of the Maggie Hope thrillers is “Mr. Churchill’s Secretary.” Maggie is a typist at 10 Downing St. in 1940 who emerges as an expert codebreaker. “The Hollywood Spy,” 10th and most recent in the series, is set in California in 1943. Veronica Grace appears in a cameo — and now “Mother Daughter Traitor Spy” tells her story in full.

Elia MacNeal’s books are beautifully written and deeply researched. Which brings us back to those 1980s high school productions at Nardin and Canisius.

“Theater provides great lessons in how to tell a story,” she says. “You live through it at every practice and every performance. You get a real sense of story structure, and how characters are introduced, and conflict, and rising action. You have to take into account costumes and lighting and staging and props. And these are all things you end up doing as a writer, too. In a novel, you’re the director — and you are playing every role.”

She credits her directors, Rebecca Reeder at Nardin and the Rev. Paul Naumann at Canisius, with instilling her love of storytelling. (He died in June, at 92.)

“Father Naumann shaped me so much as an artist,” Elia MacNeal says. “How I approach things, how I consider things. We stayed friends for years as pen pals. Real letters, not email. It was always a joy to see his name on the return address.”

She grew up Susan Elia in the Wurlitzer Park neighborhood of North Tonawanda. Her mother is gone now and her father lives locally in assisted living. She also has family in Lewiston. Her son, Matthew, 17, loves the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, like his mother, though he grew up in New York with a father who is a fan of New York’s Jets and Rangers.

“We’re a house divided,” Susan says with a laugh.

Noel MacNeal is the resident puppeteer on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Last year, on the HBO show, he played Totes McGoats, the Niagara Falls recycling mascot who broke the internet some years ago with his terrifying goat-headedness.

“I watched the show that night, and I could not stop laughing,” says Elia MacNeal — who, like Totes, hails from Niagara County.

Noel MacNeal has a lot of experience with full-body puppets like Totes. He was Bear in the Disney series “Bear and the Big Blue House,” a big hit with the Brits. Susan accompanied Noel to London some years ago for the launch of Disney Channel UK. That’s when she visited the formerly top-secret corridors of the Churchill war rooms.

“It was an emotional experience,” she says. “I knew right away that I wanted to write about it.”

That was the inspiration for the first of her Maggie Hope books. She is at work on the 11th just now and thinks there will be another two or three more. She knows the ending she’s working toward, which coincides with the end of the war.

“I can’t say more than that,” she says. “But I have a plan. We’re going into that third act now.”

Spoken like a true theater kid.