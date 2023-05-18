ARLINGTON, Va. – The world spins on a Buffalo axis. Here’s proof, as if more were needed.

I happen to be a member of the Better Sports Club of Arlington, in northern Virginia. We give awards to local high school athletes and their coaches. A couple of years ago, the speaker at one of our events was Greg Beer, coach of the boys lacrosse team at Yorktown High School, whose Patriots had recently won a state championship.

During our conversation, it came up that I’m from Buffalo. (It often does, somehow.) Greg told me that he, too, was Buffalo-born. He said that he had left town in 1978, when he was 5 months old, because his father had taken a job as a reporter at the Albuquerque Journal.

“Hold on,” I said. “Is your father Richard Beer?”

Yes, as it turns out.

Greg’s father and I worked at the Courier-Express in the 1970s, during my first couple of years in the newspaper biz. The other evening, at a Yorktown playoff game, Richard and I saw each other for the first time in 45 years. He’s 73 and looks great. (Yorktown beat McLean, 15-14, in a steady drizzle, in the district championship, after trailing for almost the entire game.)

“Never in doubt,” Richard said with a wry smile during the trophy presentation.

The game was at Yorktown, a mile from my house. The Patriots are in the running for another large-school state title; regional playoffs begin tonight. And next month, when the Better Sports Club holds its 67th annual awards ceremony, Greg will be honored as Arlington’s coach of the year.

Here’s how deep Richard’s roots are in Buffalo: His father grew up in the Victorian house at 782 Ellicott St. that is now Kevin Guest House, for out-of-town families whose loved ones are being treated at local hospitals. Richard, at age 7 or so, is in a Beer family photo that still stands on the mantel there.

He and his wife, Ann, get back to Buffalo almost every year to visit the guest house – including last summer for its 50thanniversary – and to see Ann’s sister, who lives in West Seneca. “Someday we’re coming back for good,” Ann says. They have plots at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga.

Richard earned a degree in international relations at George Washington University and a master’s in journalism at American University. And then, 50 years ago, he began work as a reporter at the Courier-Express. Bob Groves, a colleague, introduced Richard to Ann D’Amico, who worked for the Erie County government.

“Bob thought we would hit it off,” Richard says. “And 47 years later, I can safely say he was right.”

Richard and Ann were married at Blessed Sacrament Church on Delaware Avenue. Greg was born at Sisters Hospital. And then the family left for New Mexico. They had good reason.

“When Warren Buffett bought The News, he had them put out a Sunday newspaper,” Richard says. “That got me looking elsewhere.”

(The Buffalo Evening News had long been a Monday-to-Saturday paper, while the Courier-Express thrived on Sundays. The Courier closed in 1982, due in no small measure to its falling fortunes on Sundays.)

“I did 10 years in newspapers – five in Buffalo, five in Albuquerque,” Richard says. Then, in 1983, he joined the U.S. State Department and became a consular officer. He and Ann spent 31 years posted in places around the world: Buenos Aries, Tel Aviv, Havana, Moscow (twice), Rome, Kuwait City and Bridgetown, Barbados.

All are great cities. Then again, so is Buffalo. And one of the things that makes us great is Kevin Guest House, which turned out to be a national trendsetter.

Kevin Garvey was a 13-year-old boy who died of leukemia in 1972. His family had commuted from Sharon, Pa., for his treatments at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. After his death, his parents bought 782 Ellicott to open it as the nation’s first health-care-hospitality house. Two years later, the first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia. Today there are more than 600 health-care-hospitality houses across the nation. They help to ease the financial and emotional burdens on families who must travel to find the best care.

Richard, who covered health care for the Courier-Express, appreciates the serendipity and symmetry of his family’s former homestead being at the forefront of a national movement. Here’s even more symmetry: My cousin Virginia “Ducky” Brady was a “force behind Kevin Guest House,” as noted in the headline of her 2012 obituary. She was director of social services at Roswell Park when she and Dr. Lucius Sinks, then Roswell’s chief of pediatrics, pushed administrators to approve the guest house. “Miss Brady,” her Buffalo News obit notes, “recruited and directed the volunteers who restored, painted and furnished the house.”

This means the Beers and the Bradys had a connection even before Richard and I worked together at the Courier. “That’s Buffalo for you,” he says.

Richard has lived at addresses around the globe. He knows the planet is big, but it’s a small world.

One that spins on a Buffalo axis.

And a Yorktown lacrosse stick.