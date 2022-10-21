Erik Brady: A Baltimore kid fell in love with Buffalo, thanks to his Dad. And then he found the love of his life

Erik Brady Erik Brady has more than 50 years in newspapers as a paperboy for The Buffalo Evening News, a sports columnist for The Courier-Express and sports reporter for USA Today, where he retired as the last member of the national newspaper’s founding generation. Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jack Smith is from Baltimore. Vanessa Giannelli is from Erie, Pa. They will be married in Philadelphia on Saturday.

But it’s a Buffalo love story.

It begins at Ralph Wilson Stadium, as it was then known, during the 2008 NHL Winter Classic. Greg Smith, Jack’s father, who grew up in Williamsville, took Jack to the game for his 13th birthday – and the boy was smitten by the scene on that wintry postcard of a day. Then and there, he decided he wanted to go to college in Buffalo.

Jack attended Loyola Blakefield, a Jesuit high school near Baltimore, and thought about following his brother, Peter, to Loyola University Chicago. But Jack still wanted Buffalo – it was closer to home, too – so he chose Canisius College.

He had been on campus for only a couple of weeks when word came: His father’s cancer, diagnosed while Jack was in high school, had taken a bad turn. Jack made his way home nearly every weekend of that first semester. He thought he needed to move back to Baltimore, but his father and mother wanted him to stay in school.

John Hurley, then president of Canisius, is a good friend of Greg’s brother Steve from their high school days. Hurley gave Greg a call and told him not to worry – that he would watch out for Jack. What’s more, John and his wife, Maureen, would pay the part of Jack’s tuition not covered by scholarship. All this was of great comfort to Greg in his final days.

He died on Thanksgiving. Greg had always taught his children to be grateful for the abundant good in their lives. And then they lost him on our national day of gratitude.

As it happens, Greg had graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and then went to Manhattan College, in the Bronx, where he met Mary Beth Chave, a student at nearby Mount Saint Vincent’s. They got married a few years later and had four children: Peter, Jack, Peggy and Bridget. Greg owned a sports consulting firm. The Baltimore Ravens were one of his favorite clients, though not his favorite NFL team. That place in his heart was already taken.

Greg raised his kids to be Bills fans, too. (It wasn’t easy to root for the drought-stricken Bills while the Ravens were winning Super Bowls.) At Canisius, Jack found more local sports fandom as a member of C-Block, the raucous student section at Golden Griffins men’s basketball games.

That first semester of freshman year was tough for Jack. “I think I was failing every subject,” he says. By sophomore year he had found his academic footing. That year he also found a new friend, a freshman from Erie. He and Vanessa would hang out with other friends, and she often beat him in Super Smash Bros. When she arranged for him to be on her team for the Beer Olympics, he thought it was because of his chugging skills.

They eventually became members of Alpha Kappa Psi, the school’s coed business fraternity. They were brothers, in the fraternity sense, but Vanessa had come to see Jack as more than that. He kept missing the clues. She almost walked away.

Happily, Jack caught on, and they began dating at the end of that school year. They have been together ever since. He is 6 foot 5; she is 5-3½. He is a planner; she is spontaneous. He is a software engineer; she has a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of the Arts, in Philadelphia. And their wedding day comes at a perfect time on the NFL calendar: Both the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are on their bye week.

“I remember one of the last things my father said to me,” Jack says. “He said, ‘Go find someone you love.’ He didn’t mean just someone beautiful or someone fun to talk to. He meant someone who completes you, who makes you a better person. All my worst qualities are apparent to me when I see how she does things. And when I can help her with her problems, it is so deeply enjoyable.”

The Sabres lost the Winter Classic to the Pittsburgh Penguins almost 15 years ago. Jack figures he’s the real winner, though. That’s the day when he knew he wanted to come to Buffalo. And that’s how he met the love of his life.

Their wedding will have toasts and dancing and the joy of celebration. It will also be blessed with gratitude. The word comes from the Latin gratia, which means thanksgiving – and grace.

Gratitude is the greatest virtue, Cicero said, because it is father of all the others. Jack’s father understood this full well. His grace will be present for his family on Saturday.

As it is every day.