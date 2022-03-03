Erik Brady: A 1965 letter about her looks brought Ruth Perry 'internet fame.' Her pioneering scholarship brought the real thing

John T. Horton taught history at the University at Buffalo. Last week, posthumously, he made history, or at least what passes for it in the age of Twitter.
Horton wrote a letter in 1965 to welcome Lewis C. Perry to the faculty at UB. Perry died in January, and recently one of his sons discovered the letter among Perry’s personal effects. Last week another son posted it on Twitter, and there it exploded — thanks to this time bomb of a paragraph:
“I have learned that you have a comely and charming wife. I cannot make such a possession a condition of employment but I am bound to tell you that the standard of feminine pulchritude among the wives of our brethren here is gratifyingly high. I am happy to know that Mrs. Perry will contribute her share to the maintenance of that standard!”
The internet loves nothing so much as an outrage. This one did quite nicely. The letter has everything: the smarmy use of “comely,” the crude notion of “possession,” the ostentatious use of “pulchritude” — and enough puffed-up condescension to float a hot air balloon.
Ruth Perry never saw the letter until around the time that the internet did, which is fine by her. She’s more than happy for the world to see what life was like back in the day. Besides, she gets the last laugh: The woman dismissed as a comely faculty wife at 21 is now, at 78, a professor emerita of literature at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ann Fetter Friedlaender professor of the humanities there. Better yet — and rarely is irony so neatly packaged — she is a pioneer in the fields of feminist literary criticism and gender studies.
Curtis Perry, her son with Lewis Perry, found the letter and put it on Facebook. And then David Perry — Lewis Perry’s son with his second wife, Elisabeth — placed it on Twitter. And there the letter went viral, attracting upwards of nine million impressions and earning an item in Off Main Street, a weekly column in The Buffalo News.
More than half a century went by from the time Horton wrote the letter (on Dec. 16, 1965) to when Ruth read it for the first time last week.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, look at that. Wow,’ ” she says by phone from Boston. “There are a few reasons why Lew wouldn’t have shown it to me. One, he didn’t think it was important. Two, he thought it would be offensive. Three, he forgot about it. I don’t know which one it is. It is hard to tell from this distance.”
Buffalo plays a key role in the arc of Ruth’s remarkable life. Arthur Opler, her Austrian-born paternal grandfather, came to Buffalo in the late 19th century and opened a tobacco store, where he hired people to read to his employees while they rolled cigars and cigarettes. Opler also owned one of the first automobiles in Buffalo.
Marvin K. Opler, Ruth’s father, was born in Buffalo in 1915. He started college at UB but transferred to the University of Michigan, where he got a degree in social studies. He earned a doctorate at Columbia under Franz Boas, known as “the father of American anthropology,” and went on to fame in his own right as an anthropologist and the founding father of social psychiatry. Marvin and his brother, Morris, also an anthropologist, are members of the Buffalo Jewish Hall of Fame.
Ruth Opler grew up mostly in New York, but when her father joined the UB faculty, the family moved to Summerwood Court, in the Town of Tonawanda. She spent one year at Kenmore Senior High School and then went off to college at Cornell, where she met Lewis Perry. They married and moved to Buffalo when he got his job at UB. The letter informing him of his appointment fawns over his wife’s appearance but makes no mention of her scholarship. By then she had a master’s degree in social psychology from Cornell. She enrolled in UB as a graduate student.
“I couldn’t find anyone in the psychology department as it was then constituted to direct the thesis that I wanted to do,” she says. “I wanted to go over the Peace Bridge and study the draft-resister movement in Canada. I wanted to study real risk-taking. At that time, such studies were done in laboratories and consisted of playing games and throwing dice. That was nonsense. It wasn’t real life. But I was 10 years ahead of my time. No one was doing field studies yet. So I couldn’t find anyone to direct my thesis, which would have made me famous.”
So she switched her studies to literature — and found fame there.
She and Lewis divorced and she moved to the University of California at Santa Cruz, where she earned a doctorate and taught some classes, including a historic one.
“I taught what turns out to have been possibly the first women’s studies course in literature,” Ruth says. “It had Bronte, George Eliot, Virginia Woolf and Jane Austen. That was in 1969. I think it was a first of its kind in the country by a semester or so, but certainly one of the very earliest.”
She began teaching at MIT in 1972 and, in 1984, founded the women’s studies program there. She is a former president of the American Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies and the author of many books and scholarly articles. Last year she retired from teaching. Now she’s writing a book on Anna Gordon, an 18th-century Scot who preserved many beautiful Scottish ballads.
Working on the book takes Ruth back to her own folk-singing days with Buffalo balladeer Jerry Raven at Hernando’s Hideaway, a coffee shop on Main Street across from UB. That was during her senior year of high school, when she had a lot of free time because she had come to town with most of the credits she needed for graduation. So she took a physics course and spent much of the rest of her time reading at the Grosvenor Library and singing at Hernando’s.
Little in life is forgotten sooner than the latest misadventure on Twitter, but the backstory of this one elevates it to something more. The long-ago letter carries such a pretentious tone of uncomely self-satisfaction that it could well serve as a case study in one of Ruth’s original gender-studies classes.
“Yes, that’s right,” she says. “Yes, yes, yes.”
What would she have thought of the letter had she read it at the time?
“I would have been irritated,” she says. “I was already on the feminist trajectory.”
And what might today’s students make of it?
“They would just think of it as so old that it might as well be from the Middle Ages,” Ruth says with a laugh. “But it isn’t really so long ago. A lot of injustice was silently allowed in those days. It’s good that people are seeing it. And it’s good that they are shocked by it.”
She pauses. “It’s history,” she says.
History, by way of the history department.