Erik Brady: A 1965 letter about her looks brought Ruth Perry 'internet fame.' Her pioneering scholarship brought the real thing

John T. Horton taught history at the University at Buffalo. Last week, posthumously, he made history, or at least what passes for it in the age of Twitter.

Horton wrote a letter in 1965 to welcome Lewis C. Perry to the faculty at UB. Perry died in January, and recently one of his sons discovered the letter among Perry’s personal effects. Last week another son posted it on Twitter, and there it exploded — thanks to this time bomb of a paragraph:

“I have learned that you have a comely and charming wife. I cannot make such a possession a condition of employment but I am bound to tell you that the standard of feminine pulchritude among the wives of our brethren here is gratifyingly high. I am happy to know that Mrs. Perry will contribute her share to the maintenance of that standard!”

The internet loves nothing so much as an outrage. This one did quite nicely. The letter has everything: the smarmy use of “comely,” the crude notion of “possession,” the ostentatious use of “pulchritude” — and enough puffed-up condescension to float a hot air balloon.