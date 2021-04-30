Erie, Niagara support appears to hand GOP nod for governor to Rep. Lee Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County appears to have wrapped up the 2022 Republican nomination Friday when he received backing from the leaders of two major Western New York party organizations.

Zeldin, an Army veteran and former state senator with backing from a host of GOP leaders, picked up support from Erie County Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. and his Niagara County counterpart, Richard Andres. He has now topped the necessary 50% of state committee support to gain the nomination.

"New York needs him more than ever," Simmeth said. "If we’re going to restore New York to glory, we need a new generation of leadership at the helm, and Lee Zeldin is that man."

Andres called Zeldin a "proven leader."

“New York is at a crossroads," he said. "If we continue down the path of higher taxes, dwindling public safety and one party rule in Albany, driving our population out of our state, there will be nothing left. We need a new direction."