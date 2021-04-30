 Skip to main content
Erie, Niagara support appears to hand GOP nod for governor to Rep. Lee Zeldin
Erie, Niagara support appears to hand GOP nod for governor to Rep. Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to the media outside Olympic Restaurant on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County appears to have wrapped up the 2022 Republican nomination Friday when he received backing from the leaders of two major Western New York party organizations.

Zeldin, an Army veteran and former state senator with backing from a host of GOP leaders, picked up support from Erie County Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. and his Niagara County counterpart, Richard Andres. He has now topped the necessary 50% of state committee support to gain the nomination.

"New York needs him more than ever," Simmeth said. "If we’re going to restore New York to glory, we need a new generation of leadership at the helm, and Lee Zeldin is that man."

Andres called Zeldin a "proven leader."

“New York is at a crossroads," he said. "If we continue down the path of higher taxes, dwindling public safety and one party rule in Albany, driving our population out of our state, there will be nothing left. We need a new direction."

Other Republicans have expressed interest in challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or another Democrat next year, including former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 candidate), Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 candidate), former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani (son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani), and former Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra.

But Zeldin has been noting more progress than any other candidate, visiting Buffalo twice in the past several weeks as he seeks to gain an early jump on organization and fundraising.

Other county organizations pledging support to Zeldin include Suffolk, Nassau, Monroe, Ontario, Tioga, Madison, Oneida, Broome, Schenectady, Allegany, Steuben, Livingston, Wayne, Yates, Seneca, Schuyler, Orleans, Tompkins, Cayuga, Montgomery, Cattaraugus, Herkimer, Oswego and Ulster.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who was recently announced as the GOP candidate for governor, was in the Buffalo area meeting with Republican and Conservative leaders. He speaks with the media outside the Olympic Restaurant on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
