 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie, Niagara counties set weekend vaccination clinics at prominent sites
0 comments

Erie, Niagara counties set weekend vaccination clinics at prominent sites

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Vaccine
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Covid-19 vaccinations will be available at popular locations in Erie and Niagara counties this weekend, the county health departments said.

The Erie County Health Department will offer Moderna vaccinations from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 1507 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo.

Pfizer vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Science Museum, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Canalside in Buffalo.

Niagara County staffers with vaccine will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday outside Sal Maglie Stadium on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls, prior to a baseball game there between Niagara Power and Elmira.

And on Saturday, the vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, 6610 Shawnee Road, Wheatfield.

Rustic Buffalo White Linen Tea House

A rendering of the signs on the newest addition to Rustic Buffalo's campus – the Rustic Buffalo Bakery & Café in the former White Linen Tea House.

Niagara County will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines at both of its sites, with Pfizer offered at the baseball game and Moderna at the market.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Aerial views of Lackawanna explosion site

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News