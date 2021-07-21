Erie, Niagara counties set weekend vaccination clinics at prominent sites

Covid-19 vaccinations will be available at popular locations in Erie and Niagara counties this weekend, the county health departments said.

The Erie County Health Department will offer Moderna vaccinations from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 1507 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo.

Pfizer vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Science Museum, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Canalside in Buffalo.

Niagara County staffers with vaccine will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday outside Sal Maglie Stadium on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls, prior to a baseball game there between Niagara Power and Elmira.

And on Saturday, the vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, 6610 Shawnee Road, Wheatfield.

Niagara County will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines at both of its sites, with Pfizer offered at the baseball game and Moderna at the market.