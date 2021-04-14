Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases

Western New York is once again a statewide hot spot for Covid-19 following a steady monthlong climb in new cases. More infections surfaced in Erie and Niagara counties last week, on a population-adjusted basis, than anywhere else in the state – and almost anywhere else in the Northeast.
Over the week ending Monday, Erie County averaged 459 cases per day, or 50 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to a running Buffalo News analysis of New York Times data. Niagara County, meanwhile, averaged 100 cases per day, or 48 daily cases per 100,000 people. Only eight largely rural counties in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vermont suffered higher averages.
Public health authorities use these population-adjusted case counts to better account for the virus’ prevalence in communities of different sizes. One hundred new cases in Boston, N.Y., for instance, would merit more alarm than 100 new cases in Boston, Mass.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes a county as having “high” levels of Covid-19 community transmission if it logs 100 or more total cases per 100,000 people over a weeklong period. As of April 12, every county in Western New York exceeded this threshold.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. Using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, The News is tracking the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those data show that, while new infections have fallen across the state, case counts in Erie and Niagara counties continued to grow. Erie County’s new infections were up 21% over the past two weeks, and Niagara County’s doubled, according to The Times’ data. By comparison, New York as a whole saw its caseload decline by almost a third over that period.
Western New York also leads the state on several other metrics, including population-adjusted hospitalizations, which now exceed their levels from the height of the initial wave last spring. The number of Covid-19 patients in local hospitals jumped almost 30% – from 252 people to 326 – over the past week. Statewide, hospital censuses are falling.
The local average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive over a weeklong period, similarly bobbed between 4.7 and 4.9% last week, versus a statewide average of 3.2%. That has shown signs of leveling off in recent days, however, after a steady climb in the last two weeks of March.
On the vaccine front, local providers are now averaging more than 18,600 shots per day, a new record for the region. Roughly 37% of Western New Yorkers have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and a quarter are fully vaccinated.
Public health officials have explained these simultaneous and apparently contradictory trends – accelerating vaccinations and locally rising case counts – by pointing to the spread of new, more transmissible variants, growing fatigue with social distancing and other preventative measures, and vaccine hesitancy among some populations. On Monday, Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious disease specialist at Catholic Health, told The Buffalo News that a number of his patients now hospitalized with Covid-19 had chosen not to get vaccinated.