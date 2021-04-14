Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Those data show that, while new infections have fallen across the state, case counts in Erie and Niagara counties continued to grow. Erie County’s new infections were up 21% over the past two weeks, and Niagara County’s doubled, according to The Times’ data. By comparison, New York as a whole saw its caseload decline by almost a third over that period.

Western New York also leads the state on several other metrics, including population-adjusted hospitalizations, which now exceed their levels from the height of the initial wave last spring. The number of Covid-19 patients in local hospitals jumped almost 30% – from 252 people to 326 – over the past week. Statewide, hospital censuses are falling.

The local average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive over a weeklong period, similarly bobbed between 4.7 and 4.9% last week, versus a statewide average of 3.2%. That has shown signs of leveling off in recent days, however, after a steady climb in the last two weeks of March.

On the vaccine front, local providers are now averaging more than 18,600 shots per day, a new record for the region. Roughly 37% of Western New Yorkers have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and a quarter are fully vaccinated.