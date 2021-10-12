Erie, Niagara counties awarded FEMA grants

Erie and Niagara counties will see an influx of grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of a statewide program aimed at improving disaster preparedness.

Erie County will receive $340,000 and Niagara County will receive $84,000 as part of an overall $7.2 million FEMA disaster preparedness grant to New York State. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, which announced the funding Tuesday, the money can go toward first responder training or the purchase of new equipment for local governments that respond to all manner of natural disasters.

"This funding is critically important to communities in New York State as we continue to recover from the storm-related damages we have experienced over recent months." Hochul said. "As we are forced to deal with the devastating effects of climate change more regularly, I am confident that our local emergency management agencies will put this money to good use in preparing for future disasters."

