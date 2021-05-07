Erie, Niagara counties are ready when Covid shots are approved for ages 12-15

Leaders of Western New York's Covid-19 vaccination effort said Friday that plans are ready to go for vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds against the virus.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group within days, according to Dr. Nancy Nielsen, who heads a vaccination planning committee for Western New York.
Erie and Niagara counties, which already have scheduled vaccination clinics at schools, are ready to expand them and make vaccines available to pediatricians as a means of immunizing younger people.
For now in the U.S., Pfizer vaccines can be given to no one under 16 years old. The other vaccine makers, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, say their products shouldn't be given to anyone under 18.
The demand for vaccines has been dwindling among adults, either because they've been vaccinated already or they're not willing to be.
In Erie County as of Friday morning, 60.6% of the population over age 16 already has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.4% of the over-16s are fully vaccinated.
Thus, shots for school-age children may move the country closer to herd immunity and to the reopening of all schools on a traditional in-person basis.
“It depends how their parents feel about that," Nielsen said. "To get kids back in school safely and live a normal school life, to compete in events and have the social interactions, the key to that is to get them vaccinated. We really hope that will be persuasive to families, because it’s a family decision.”
Vaccination clinics aimed at 16- and 17-year-olds began last Saturday with three in Erie County.
"They had the Pfizer vaccine for the kids, and anybody 18 and older got the Moderna vaccine, and I think that's what we're going to be seeing: events that will attract families and they'll have the two vaccines," said Nielsen, senior associate dean of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and former president of the American Medical Association.
High school vaccination clinics, also open to adults and offering both Pfizer and Moderna, are planned for Wednesday in Lackawanna, May 18 in Springville and May 27 in Grand Island. They are not limited to residents of those districts, Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.
"We will extend the ages of those able to get a vaccine in these clinics if Pfizer is approved at that time for the 12- to 15-year-old age groups," Kane said.
"We are also planning in earnest to make the switch in our registration systems to accommodate 12-to-15-year-olds once the FDA and the New York State Department of Health provide the appropriate authorizations. Our clinics will be ready for the eligibility expansion," Kane said.
In Niagara County, five daytime high school immunization clinics are on tap, open to adults as well as 16- and 17-year-olds.
The first of these is Tuesday at Royalton-Hartland, followed by May 18 in Barker, May 20 in Wilson, May 25 at Lewiston-Porter and May 27 in Newfane, where the middle school will host the event. All of those will offer Pfizer and Moderna.
On June 9, a clinic will be held at Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls, pairing Pfizer with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Our partnership with the schools worked great as community testing sites, so we carried that over," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director. "An ancillary benefit of these locations that we discussed was that if approval came to administer the vaccine to the younger age group, being located right at the school would be very convenient and help encourage parents to get their children vaccinated."
Appointments for the school clinics are available through the Erie and Niagara county websites, but walk-ins also are allowed.
"I wouldn't use the word 'promote,' " said Michael Cornell, Hamburg school superintendent and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association. "Families make those decisions. What we can do as a school district is let people know when the opportunities are available, time and place."
Parents who prefer vaccinations by their doctors also will have that chance, Nielsen said.
She said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein has solved the logistical issue of keeping the Pfizer vaccine cold enough for proper use.
“Pfizer requires more stringent cold conditions than any private physician or internist’s office has, so at the regional level, Dr. Burstein has offered to the practitioners that the county Health Department will store the vaccine and then the medical offices can come and get it when they’re ready to use it," Nielsen said.
Before long, parents may have to make a vaccination decision for children as young as 2 years old.
"We’ve also learned that Pfizer’s trial of kids from 2 to 11 will be submitted to the FDA in September, so I would expect by the end of the year it will probably be approved for kids as young as 2," Nielsen said.