Erie County's state of emergency on Covid-19 set to expire Saturday

Nearly two years after it began, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz on Friday announced plans to end the state of emergency that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the county seeing greatly reduced rates of transmission of the virus, decreases in hospitalizations, the lifting of mask mandates, along with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lists the county as being in the low category for risk of transmitting the virus, Poloncarz said he is revisiting the state of emergency.

"As March begins, we are thankfully continuing to see reductions in case rates, especially from the extremely high rates that we saw just two months ago. Simultaneously, hospitalization rates for Covid-19 cases are dropping and the strain on our health care system is easing. These are good signs, but Erie County will continue to monitor these rates and other potential areas of concern with the virus and its variants; they are not going away completely," Poloncarz said.

Meanwhile, county-run testing and vaccination clinics will continue, and the county will assist municipalities with personal protection equipment and other needs related to the pandemic, though at a greatly reduced level from the past year.

No pandemic-related mandates are still in effect in Erie County, the first time since before the pandemic began in March 2020, Poloncarz said. As a result, the state of emergency currently in effect locally will not be renewed and will expire Saturday, he added.

