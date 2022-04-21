Erie County's Covid numbers are rising but not enough to impose new restrictions

Covid-19 cases are again on the rise locally as offshoots of the Omicron variant spread rapidly through communities, but those numbers matter a lot less than the number of patients being admitted to hospitals for Covid-19.

And those numbers remain low.

That's why Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he has no intention of imposing any new health-related restrictions on the public.

"There's nothing that would indicate, at this time, that we are in a situation that would cause us to take any drastic action," Poloncarz said this week.

Cases in schools are increasing, too. There were nearly twice as many positive Covid-19 cases reported in students, teachers and staff in the first three days of this week compared to the entire week of April 4, which was the week before spring break. But superintendents say there still is no indication of a major spread of the virus due to school activities, which have returned to normal.

More students on the high school level wear face masks, said Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan, and Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham said more staff are wearing masks as another level of protection.

It would take a much greater strain on hospital capacity for any restrictions or mandates to be re-imposed, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Increasingly, total number of confirmed Covid cases matters less than the number of people being admitted to hospitals because of serious Covid symptoms. That's because newer subvariants of Covid, like the BA.2 strain, are resulting in milder illnesses that don't require hospitalization.

Current hospital caseloads of fewer than 80 Covid patients daily are still meager in comparison to more than 500 Covid hospitalizations a day for much of January. In addition, fewer than half of patients hospitalized with Covid were admitted due to serious Covid symptoms. The majority were admitted for other reasons but happened to test positive for the virus.

In order for Poloncarz to consider re-imposing health-related mask mandates or capacity restrictions, he said, "we'd have to see hospitalization numbers jump up into the hundreds and have those be hundreds of people admitted for Covid."

Covid-related hospitalizations have been rising, but not at the same rate as overall infections.

Hospital capacity is not a problem, he said, and only 2% of hospital patients are being admitted because of Covid-19 symptoms.

The continuing low hospitalization levels, in the face of rapidly rising Covid infection numbers, is another indicator that the virus will likely be a persistent, endemic presence that people will have to cope with as society returns to normal, he said.

"We're going to be dealing with Covid probably for the rest of our lives," he said.

Staff reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.