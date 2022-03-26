Erie County's Covid-19 cases jump again in week following St. Patrick's Day revelry

“We are seeing a little bit of a bump in cases over the last week or so, which is what we expected,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

People are venturing out more without masks, and St. Patrick’s Day brought more people together, he said. The temperatures are keeping people more indoors than out, and that will likely continue through Easter, another day when extended families will again gather inside.

4:18 Pandemic Lessons: As the Covid-19 decline slows, who do we still need to protect? This week’s Pandemic Lessons details the steps each of us can take to help the most vulnerable among us and guard against a dramatic rise in infections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Still, he said he was not overly concerned.

“I don’t think we are seeing anything like we saw with the previous wave, the Omicron wave,” he said. “We are in a different place now. We have a much greater immunity wall.”

Russo said vaccinations are proving to be good protection against bad outcomes from Covid-19 and its variants, but vaccines “are not perfect” in protecting against infection. Unvaccinated people, those who are immune-compromised and pregnant women especially need to be careful, he said.