Erie County's Covid-19 cases highest in state outside New York City area

In Erie County on Saturday, 137 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic to 94,277. This is the highest number of people infected in the state outside the New York City region, including Westchester and Long Island.

In Niagara County, 36 people tested positive Saturday, and in Chautauqua County, 23 did. Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans had 12 each; Allegany had 11 and Wyoming County had three.

Also, two people in Erie County died of the disease Saturday, the only deaths in the eight counties of Western New York. Statewide, 27 people died.

Western New York's seven-day average of positive test results reported on Thursday, Friday and Saturday were 4.16%, 4.13% and 4.04%, respectively, higher than the state average for those days of 3.30%, 3.32% and 3.29%.

However, most other regions of the state had higher numbers than Western New York, with only New York City, the Southern Tier and the Mid-Hudson region lower.

In Western New York, 1,447 people got their first vaccine shot Saturday, while 936 additional people completed their series of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer. Statewide, 58.3% of people have completed the vaccine series.

"As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it's crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the Covid virus," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Wear a mask and, if you haven't already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

