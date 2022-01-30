Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap

WASHINGTON – Erie County would be split among three congressional districts – not two, as it has been for decades – under a reapportionment plan proposed Sunday by the State Legislature's Democratic majority.
One district, the 26th, would be Buffalo-based and similar to the current 26th district represented by Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. But another district, the 24th, would stretch from Lewiston eastward all the way to Watertown and would include Lancaster, Clarence and other towns in eastern Erie County. And an expanded 23rd district in the Southern Tier would include southern Erie County – and would stretch from the Pennsylvania border on the west all the way to Broome County in the east.
While the Buffalo-based district would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including territory in Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.
The new map, which must be approved by the State Legislature, poses a dilemma for Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican. His current district is more similar to the new 24th district to the north and east of metro Buffalo, but Jacobs' home is in the expanded Southern Tier district, which will be vacant because of the pending retirement of Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican.
Jacobs could move into the new 24th district, but he moved to Orchard Park from Buffalo only two years ago when the current 27th district seat became vacant after the resignation of then-Rep. Chris Collins.
The proposed map ignores a scenario pushed by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Hudson Valley Democrat who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In apparent hope of shrinking the number of Republican-leaning seats in the state to only three, Maloney last week proposed recreating the infamous "earmuff district," a gerrymandered district from the 2000s that linked parts of Buffalo and Rochester via a narrow corridor of land along Lake Ontario.
Higgins and Rep. Joe Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat, objected to that plan. And in the end, Higgins and Morelle – both former state assemblymen with friends in Albany – got their way.
Morelle would run for re-election in the new Rochester-based 25th district, which would be heavily Democratic and similar to his current district. The new 24th district would wrap around the Rochester-based district.
The new map appears to have four Republican-leaning seats: the two in Western New York, one in the North Country and one on Long Island.
Eight Republicans currently serve in the New York delegation, but Albany Democrats have been under pressure by their Washington counterparts to maximize the number of heavily Democratic seats in the remap to preserve the party's chances of retaining control of the House in this fall's election.
The proposed map appears to pose a particular challenge for Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican. Her district ended up being the one the legislature's map-drawers decided to eliminate as they trimmed the number of congressional districts in the state from 27 to 26, as they were required to do as a result of population changes in the 2020 census.
Tenney could chose to run in the new 22nd district, which will be vacant thanks to the pending retirement of Rep. John Katko, a Syracuse-area Republican. But the new 22nd district combines Syracuse and Ithaca and looks to be heavily Democratic.
Then again, Tenney could run in the new 19th district against Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Hudson Valley Democrat. But that district, which includes Binghamton, also appears to favor Democrats.
It's also possible that Tenney could decide to move to Western New York, given that either the Southern Tier district or the Lewiston-to-Watertown district will be vacant, depending on where Jacobs decides to run.
The heavily Democratic State Legislature plans to vote on the new congressional map later this week, but that may not be the end of this year's reapportionment battle. It's possible that Republicans or citizen groups could challenge the new plan in court.