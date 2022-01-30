Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap

Jacobs could move into the new 24th district, but he moved to Orchard Park from Buffalo only two years ago when the current 27th district seat became vacant after the resignation of then-Rep. Chris Collins.

The proposed map ignores a scenario pushed by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Hudson Valley Democrat who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In apparent hope of shrinking the number of Republican-leaning seats in the state to only three, Maloney last week proposed recreating the infamous "earmuff district," a gerrymandered district from the 2000s that linked parts of Buffalo and Rochester via a narrow corridor of land along Lake Ontario.

Higgins and Rep. Joe Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat, objected to that plan. And in the end, Higgins and Morelle – both former state assemblymen with friends in Albany – got their way.

Morelle would run for re-election in the new Rochester-based 25th district, which would be heavily Democratic and similar to his current district. The new 24th district would wrap around the Rochester-based district.

The new map appears to have four Republican-leaning seats: the two in Western New York, one in the North Country and one on Long Island.