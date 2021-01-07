Erie County will watch for restaurant violations during Bills playoff game

Additionally, the Covid testing conducted Wednesday and Thursday on the roughly 6,200 fans able to buy tickets to attend Saturday's game is expected to result in a "big bump" in Covid cases, though not all of those being screened to attend the game are county residents, Poloncarz said.

Simply by virtue of the mass testing for fans planning to attend the playoff game, asymptomatic positive cases of Covid-19 in people otherwise feeling healthy will be revealed, he said.

"We know if you follow the basic tenets of staying at home and being with your immediate family, you can do it safely," he said. "We are worried, but there's no way to quantify it."

The Bills agreed to provide the state the number of people tested and the number who tested positive, the county executive said.

County personnel from several departments will be deployed to the stadium area on Saturday, Poloncarz said. The numbers will be fewer than for games with normal attendance but greater than the games played this past regular season when no fans were allowed to attend, he said.