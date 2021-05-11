Erie County will make house calls with Covid-19 vaccine

If you haven't received your Covid-19 vaccine because of the inconvenience of leaving your home to get it, Erie County will now bring the vaccine right to your door.
In an ongoing effort to strip away reasons why Erie County residents aren't getting vaccinated, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone who calls the Erie County Covid-19 hotline can arrange for someone to roll up to their door and administer shots to them and their family members free of charge. House calls will be made by the Health Department's own staff or by one of their partner home health care agencies.
In April, 11 of the county residents who died of Covid-19 were under the age of 50.
"We'll come straight to your home," Poloncarz said at his Tuesday Covid-19 media briefing. "If you've got five people there, we will vaccinate all five people."
The Covid-19 number to call to arrange a home vaccination visit is (716) 858-2929.
The county had previously limited house vaccination visits to residents who were considered homebound. Those people received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. But because of the county's limited supply of Johnson & Johnson, residents may be vaccinated with the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, Poloncarz said.
"Right now, we have a lot of Moderna," he said. "We have a decent amount of Pfizer, but we're trying to hold that primarily for the – now it will be 12 to 17 age category," he added, referring to the fact that only Pfizer has been cleared in the United States for adolescents and teens under the age of 18."
The county is still awaiting additional supply of Johnson & Johnson to add what it currently has on hand. If more supply comes in, Poloncarz said, more of the one-shot vaccine will be distributed as part of the county's mobile vaccination program.
In a news release from the county Health Department, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said, "Our department began vaccinating homebound and home-limited residents at home in March 2021 with county staff and partnering with Buffalo Homecare Inc. and the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York. To date, this program has fully vaccinated more than 1,000 residents at their homes. This has proven to be a slower, but effective, vaccination model, and this expansion emphasizes convenience and access for all county residents. We have always said we would go door-to-door to vaccinate if we have to, and now is the time to start.”