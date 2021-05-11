Erie County will make house calls with Covid-19 vaccine

If you haven't received your Covid-19 vaccine because of the inconvenience of leaving your home to get it, Erie County will now bring the vaccine right to your door.

In an ongoing effort to strip away reasons why Erie County residents aren't getting vaccinated, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone who calls the Erie County Covid-19 hotline can arrange for someone to roll up to their door and administer shots to them and their family members free of charge. House calls will be made by the Health Department's own staff or by one of their partner home health care agencies.

"We'll come straight to your home," Poloncarz said at his Tuesday Covid-19 media briefing. "If you've got five people there, we will vaccinate all five people."

The Covid-19 number to call to arrange a home vaccination visit is (716) 858-2929.

The county had previously limited house vaccination visits to residents who were considered homebound. Those people received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. But because of the county's limited supply of Johnson & Johnson, residents may be vaccinated with the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, Poloncarz said.