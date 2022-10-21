Erie County Water Authority rates rise to highest level in decades as production costs soar

Like everything else, your water bill is going up.

Customers of the Erie County Water Authority will see their water rates and fees rise by 12% across the board next year. That represents the highest one-year increase in decades.

The Erie County Water Authority is responsible for providing clean water to more than 550,000 users throughout most of Erie County, except for the City of Buffalo.

Water authority officials blame the increase on major spikes in the prices of chemicals, power and contracts with third-party contractors.

"We're getting killed," Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad said.

The ECWA Board on Thursday approved its 2023 budget, which nearly doubles the water rate and fee increases over this year.

Compared to the 12% price hike, water rates, which are based on water usage, and infrastructure fees, which are fixed, went up by roughly 6% in each of the last couple of years. Prior to that, rates and fees for residential users went up by roughly 2% or less.

Residential water users – those with water lines of 1 inch or smaller – will see their water rates rise from $3.80 per 1,000 gallons to $4.26 per 1,000 gallons. The annual residential infrastructure charge, which is paid quarterly, would rise by $10.92 a year to $101.76.

The water authority calculates that the increase in rates and fees will result in an average annual bill increase of $36.68 per year for a residential user. This assumes water usage of 56,000 gallons, which the ECWA says is the median average for its residential customers. The authority's average usage figure has been falling as household appliances become more efficient.

Last year, the authority estimated the average annual water usage for a household at 68,000 gallons. If that figure were unchanged, the average annual increase would be $42.40. Larger households, commercial businesses and industrials would pay more.

Smaller commercial water users with water lines of 1.5 to 2 inches would see their water rates rise proportionally. The roughly 2,700 customers who fall into this category will see a 41-cent increase in their rates. While their rate is lower than a residential customer's rates at $3.83, they pay a much larger infrastructure fee.

Those with 1.5-inch lines would see a fee increase of $42.68 a year to $398.48. Those with 2-inch lines would see an increase of $68.32 to $637.60.

Outside pressures

Water authority officials said the increase is due to factors beyond their control. That includes the cost of water purifying chemicals, such as chlorine, which have risen 150%, and higher costs for power usage, projected to climb by 45%. The cost for contractors and supplies is also growing, they said.

"There’s no sign that that’s going to come down," Schad said.

Chief Financial Officer Karen Prendergast, who is retiring at the end of this week, said electrical power usage was $1.9 million over budget. Chemical costs were $780,000 over budget. Money has been transferred from personnel lines and some delayed projects to cover this year's costs, but the year-end budget is still going to be tight, she said.

"I’ve never sweat as much as I am now on these rising costs," she said.

Meanwhile, Schad said, the water authority is still planning to move ahead with infrastructure investments and maintenance so that it doesn't fall behind in those areas.

Since 2010, the ECWA has taken an aggressive approach to maintaining and upgrading the authority's aging plant and water delivery system, citing years of delayed maintenance and increasing emergency repairs. That mission isn't changing, despite the higher costs to the authority, which are being passed onto customers.

He called delays to plant improvements a "recipe for disaster."

The county's 240 full-time and six part-time employees are also receiving contractual raises of 3%, officials said, though that is not accounting for the bulk of the next year's increase. The ECWA has not added any positions to the new budget, nor did it add any this year, officials said.

Sustainability

The overall water authority's budget for 2023 will bring in $99 million, $10 million more than this year due to the rate and fee hikes. That revenue is divided between a $68.5 million operating budget and $26 million earmarked toward capital construction costs, Predergast said. Only a portion of all construction-related expenses are paid through water authority borrowing. The rest is subsidized by customer payments.

Schad said he hopes water production costs will stabilize over the coming year.

"I'm hoping that it's a one-year event, and we're not faced with this again," he said.

He also said that the authority is lobbying to get more federal infrastructure grant money. Currently, however, that money is being passed through the state, which uses a formula that drives aid to poorer communities. The ECWA covers more suburban areas, so they are getting much less money than other communities.