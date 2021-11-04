Erie County water authority rates rise again as agency plans ambitious upgrades

The ambitious improvement plans for next year may be stymied by the same types of supply issues that have hurt planned water authority projects this year. Authority officials estimate that about a quarter of projects planned for this year will not be finished before year's end.

A strategic plan by Raftelis Financial Consultants in 2019 determined that the authority's aging water network needs $1 billion worth of work over the next 20 years, Schad said. That includes addressing leaks in eight major transmission lines, six of which are prone to premature failure because of the type of pipe material used. The consultants also determined that the ECWA's residential water charges remain low compared with water rates and fees charged by the other upstate communities.

Higher infrastructure expenses are expected to keep growing. Last year, the authority estimated it would spend $63.6 million on these expenses for 2022. But that amount has grown by another $13 million since then. The planned 2022 upgrades are part of an overall $321 million in water distribution system improvements planned through 2026.

If Congress manages to pass a new infrastructure bill, Schad said the water authority has lobbied for independent authorities to qualify for funds. If that money is awarded, Schad said he's hopeful, but uncertain, as to the extent that rate-paying customers could see an improvement in their water bills in future years.

