Erie County water authority rates rise again as agency plans ambitious upgrades

Despite supply shortages and rising costs, the Erie County Water Authority is pushing forward with $76.2 million in additional infrastructure spending – its largest one-year total – as part of the public agency's adopted 2022 budget plan.
That means higher costs to rate payers. Water rates and fees will rise 6.5% for both residential and commercial customers. This is on top of the 6.5% increase that water authority customers paid for this year.
For residential customers, water rates would grow by 23 cents, to $3.80 per 1,000 gallons. That rate, combined with higher, fixed quarterly fees, adds up to a water bill increase of about $21 next year for homeowners, based on average water usage. Median residential water consumption is about 68,000 gallons a year, according to the authority.
Even though millions of dollars are flowing into local governments in federal stimulus money – much of which is being earmarked for infrastructure improvements like sewer systems, parks and other one-time costs – the Erie County Water Authority is not eligible for that money because, as an independent public authority, it isn't considered part of any municipal government.
Erie County is preparing to spend $32.7 million of its first batch of American Rescue Plan money on county sewer system improvements, more than any other infrastructure spending category.
That means higher construction-related costs are being carried by water authority customers, as well as borrowing.
"We are serious about getting us repositioned to be more aggressive on this, because every water authority in the country has been experiencing a gradual increase in leakage rates, which is wasting money in the long-run," Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad said.
The Erie County Water Authority is responsible for providing clean water to more than 550,000 customers throughout most of Erie County, except for the City of Buffalo.
The authority board has been committed to an ambitious, long-term plan to upgrade water lines, pumping stations and other distribution equipment for several years, with a major revenue restructuring in 2017 that added fixed, quarterly fees to the bill. Those fees, which are much higher for heavier commercial and industrial water users, will increase by $5.52 a year for residential customers.
Commercial water users will see their bills rise by hundreds to thousands of dollars with the latest increase, though their water rates will rise by 2 cents less than residential customers.
Schad said the 2022 budget for next year represents a stable and healthy spending plan for an aging water delivery system. The authority's budget for 2022 includes a $60.7 million operating budget, in addition to the $76.2 million in construction-related upgrades that would go into new water lines and upgrades to treatment plants, pumping stations, technology and vehicles.
Chief Financial Officer Karen Prendergast said supply chain issues have hurt the authority's finances, with chemicals and construction materials and pipe being both expensive and hard to acquire. Next year's authority budget is going up $2.2 million, or 3.8%.
The ambitious improvement plans for next year may be stymied by the same types of supply issues that have hurt planned water authority projects this year. Authority officials estimate that about a quarter of projects planned for this year will not be finished before year's end.
A strategic plan by Raftelis Financial Consultants in 2019 determined that the authority's aging water network needs $1 billion worth of work over the next 20 years, Schad said. That includes addressing leaks in eight major transmission lines, six of which are prone to premature failure because of the type of pipe material used. The consultants also determined that the ECWA's residential water charges remain low compared with water rates and fees charged by the other upstate communities.
Higher infrastructure expenses are expected to keep growing. Last year, the authority estimated it would spend $63.6 million on these expenses for 2022. But that amount has grown by another $13 million since then. The planned 2022 upgrades are part of an overall $321 million in water distribution system improvements planned through 2026.
If Congress manages to pass a new infrastructure bill, Schad said the water authority has lobbied for independent authorities to qualify for funds. If that money is awarded, Schad said he's hopeful, but uncertain, as to the extent that rate-paying customers could see an improvement in their water bills in future years.