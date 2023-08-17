After a scathing 2018 state report lambasted the leadership and transparency of the Erie County Water Authority, which had doled out high-paying jobs to the politically connected, its board pledged reforms.

It began hiring experienced engineers to run the agency tasked with providing clean water to more than a half million consumers.

But that was then. This is now.

The water authority on Thursday morning hired a well-connected political player to be its executive director.

Charles "Chuck" E. Eaton, the longtime chief of staff to Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins, was unanimously appointed by the ECWA board to head the agency's water quality and engineering operations at an annual salary of $175,583. He begins Sept. 18.

Chairman Jerome Schad said Thursday that he is aware the board will be criticized for appointing Eaton, but asked people to reserve judgment and let Eaton prove that he's up to the task. Given the dire need for more state and federal funding to assist with water infrastructure needs, he said, Eaton has the experience needed to help attract that money.

"He’s a very, very talented person," Schad said. "We’ll have to live with people criticizing it, but he’s a good candidate for this spot, and I’m fully supportive of his appointment."

Eaton said he views the job as a new opportunity, and he hopes to advance the water authority's strategic plan.

"I'm not an engineer," he said. "There's an outstanding engineering crew here. I've met some of them. But at essence, I'm a manager, and I've managed at all levels of government that I've worked at, I understand timelines. To use a baseball metaphor, I really strive to know the inning and to know the score."

Short-lived standards

Eaton's appointment is not unusual, given the authority's long history of politically based hiring. But for a while, it seemed things would be different.

After the state's Authorities Budget Office essentially recommended in 2018 that everyone on the water authority board be fired, authority leaders said they were removing politics from the leadership equation for executive director and unanimously appointed Amherst resident H. John Mye, a licensed engineer and chief financial officer for an internal, environmental consulting firm based in Lancaster. But Mye decided to give up the job after only four days in 2019.

The board subsequently appointed Russell J. Stoll, a professionally certified engineer who had served as an engineer with the authority since 2012. Even though the authority board was, and still is, controlled by Democrats, the board appointed both Mye and Stoll for their experience with infrastructure operations, even though both men were registered Republicans.

Chairman Jerome Schad said at the time that politics played no role in the selection of those executive directors, and would play no role going forward.

"It's not a concern, and not a consideration," he said at the time.

The authority even beefed up its executive director job description to require applicants for the job to have 10 years of executive experience in "the administration of a large scale municipal or private water production and distribution system," and university studies with "major work in hydraulic engineering or business or public administration."

The authority conducted a national search for the position and posted the job to the American Public Works Association, American Water Works Association, government Finance Officers Association and New York State Society of Professional Engineers. The authority also hired a search firm to assist with candidate recruitment.

That marked a sharp departure from the past, when the executive director job was given to well-connected members of the controlling political party on the authority board. In fact, it was common for sitting board commissioners to be hired for the position and given lucrative employment contracts.

This is now

When Stoll retired, the board once again published a job posting for the executive director position. But this new posting was very different.

The latest job posting was a generic "executive director" civil service job description requiring applicants be a "consummate business professional with political and financial savvy," and being adept at communication, agency representation and public relations work.

Eaton's major at the University at Buffalo was not listed on the resume he submitted to the ECWA, and neither ECWA Secretary Terrence McCracken or Schad knew what it was.

The only place the authority advertised its executive director job opening was on the authority's own website.

Schad acknowledged Thursday that the board was previously focused on recruiting utility and business experts because of the close scrutiny facing the authority in 2019. But he said that the authority was burned by Mye's sudden departure from the post. He also said he was never convinced that the executive director position needed an engineer more than it needed a well-rounded manager.

"You have to change your methods occasionally when things do not work out," he said.

The authority received three applications this time, as opposed to 26 the last time. McCracken said he would not share those names, but described one person as too underqualified to be seriously considered. The other person was a private-practice attorney, he said.

Out of that limited pool, Eaton was recommended by the water authority's interview committee, which included Human Resources Director Jennifer Hibit, the former chief of staff to Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz; Chief Financial Officer Joyce Tomaka; and McCracken, a former county legislator and former Lancaster Democratic Party chairman.

McCracken said the chief operating officer position has evolved into more of an administrative position than a technical position, because the water authority has greatly expanded its professional engineering staff, from only three engineers five years ago to eight engineers now.

"We have a great stable of engineers that I’m really proud of," he said.

The board also restructured its organization so that more top administrators report directly to the board instead of to the executive director. In light of that, McCracken said, little thought was given to casting a wider net for prospective candidates.

"If you look at Chuck’s resume, he’s got those administrative aspects at a really high level," McCracken said. "He’s familiar with all the regulatory agencies that are important to us."

Politics and expectations

Like his predecessors, Eaton will serve as an at-will employee with no golden parachute or employment contract. He will receive the same benefits as other exempt employees. As chief operating officer, he will also be entitled to use of a company car, McCracken said.

McCracken said Eaton told the interview committee that he thought the chief operating officer/executive director position was a good opportunity and would give him the chance to expand his horizons.

Eaton has worked for Higgins for a decade and served as his chief of staff since 2005. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a staffer with the Erie County Legislature. His only prior water authority work was as a meter reader.

As Higgins' chief of staff, however, he was responsible for managing Higgins' three congressional offices, which includes 16 to 20 staffers. Turnover has been low during that time, Eaton's resume said. It also noted that his work included ethics and compliance and that under his leadership, no substantive ethics issues or scandals have erupted under Higgins' tenure. His resume also noted his role in helping to secure federal infrastructure money for Western New York.

Schad said he's known Eaton for at least 15 years and worked closely with Eaton in 2014, when Higgins retained Schad, a lawyer, to work on some litigation. Eaton was the one who helped clear some hurdles for Schad in that case to enable work to get done.

Both McCracken and Schad said that looking at Eaton's appointment as a political patronage hire is shortchanging his credentials.

"Give him a chance," Schad said. "Come back and see how we operate. You’ll be happy."

