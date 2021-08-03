Erie County: Vast majority of Covid patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated

County officials and health experts have been spending more time focusing on the realistic protections of the vaccine in light of the uptick in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant and increased talk about "breakthrough" Covid-19 cases among those who have been fully vaccinated.

"What we have to do is take a step back and look at it in perspective," Sellick said.

While some vaccinated county residents are contracting Covid-19, he said, they represent a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of local residents who have been vaccinated.

Vaccine mandates for health care workers draw praise, criticism With the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, more government agencies and private institutions are requiring that workers get vaccinated.

More than 165 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 72% of Erie County adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As late as May, the number of county residents hospitalized with Covid-19 measured in the hundreds. That's compared to the latest uptick in cases from 10 on July 15 to 40 as of Monday.

"That is miniscule compared to where we were," Sellick said. "These vaccines are working exactly the way we want these vaccines to work."

The Erie County Health Department noted areas of concern Tuesday: