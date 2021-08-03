Erie County: Vast majority of Covid patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated

Vaccines have been proven to protect against serious illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death from Covid-19, but they aren't guaranteed to ward off infection, as new Erie County data shows.
Of all the reported Covid-19 cases the past three weeks in Erie County, 25% to 30% involve those who were fully vaccinated, according to the Erie County Health Department.
As of Saturday, the county has seen a 39% increase in hospitalizations since Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.
That shouldn't come as a surprise, said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
"None of our vaccines are bulletproof," Sellick said. "It keeps you out of the hospital, out of the ICU and out of the morgue. The expectation that the vaccine is going to be a Kevlar suit for you is unrealistic."
Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-July and now rival levels from mid-June, but local hospitals have informed the county that the majority of those hospitalized in Erie County have not been fully vaccinated, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.
The governor said if the Covid numbers continue to go up, nursing home workers, teachers and all public-facing health care workers should be forced to receive the vaccine.
And the hospitalized individuals who were fully vaccinated had other medical conditions that made them more susceptible to serious illnesses.
Of those who died from Covid-19 from April 1 to July 29, 95% were not fully vaccinated prior to becoming infected with the virus, the Health Department reported. Hospital deaths in recent weeks remain relatively low.
County officials and health experts have been spending more time focusing on the realistic protections of the vaccine in light of the uptick in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant and increased talk about "breakthrough" Covid-19 cases among those who have been fully vaccinated.
"What we have to do is take a step back and look at it in perspective," Sellick said.
While some vaccinated county residents are contracting Covid-19, he said, they represent a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of local residents who have been vaccinated.
With the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, more government agencies and private institutions are requiring that workers get vaccinated.
More than 165 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 72% of Erie County adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As late as May, the number of county residents hospitalized with Covid-19 measured in the hundreds. That's compared to the latest uptick in cases from 10 on July 15 to 40 as of Monday.
"That is miniscule compared to where we were," Sellick said. "These vaccines are working exactly the way we want these vaccines to work."
The Erie County Health Department noted areas of concern Tuesday:
• While Buffalo residents account for less than a quarter of all Erie County residents, they constituted 34% of all new Covid-19 cases last week. This has been a persistent trend, which dovetails with the relatively low vaccination levels in certain city ZIP codes.
• Positive cases are again on the rise, up from 68 cases during the first full week of July to 535 cases last week. Cases have risen for three straight weeks, but remain low compared with the winter and spring tallies.
• Covid-19 cases in children 17 and younger have more than doubled over the past week, from 43 cases two weeks ago up to 98 cases last week.
New York State United Teachers issued a statement opposing mandated vaccinations of K-12 school staff.
Only one vaccine, Pfizer, is available for those as young as 12, and no vaccine is currently available for those younger than 12, Sellick said.
The county Health Department said its investigations revealed that many of the infected youngsters participated in summer camps or attended schools or child care centers. These cases have led to several hundred quarantine orders being issued and the voluntary, temporary shut down of several programs, according to the Health Department. The positive cases among children are still far lower than the reported cases this past winter and spring, but the county is tracking these numbers as the new school year approaches.
Vaccination still remains the best protection against Covid-19, Sellick said. And even those who are vaccinated should consider wearing masks in crowded environments, he said.