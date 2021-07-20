Erie County unveils measures to combat 'public health crisis' of gun violence

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday declared gun violence a "public health crisis" in the county and announced a raft of measures to try to tackle this growing problem.

He said the Erie County departments of Central Police Services, Probation, Health, Mental Health and Social Services would form a task force to work with law enforcement, including the District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office, as well as legislators and anti-violence community groups on programs to address rising numbers of homicides, suicides and other cases of gun violence.

The initiatives announced Tuesday morning at a news conference outside the Rath Building focus on efforts to boost funding for gun violence prevention programs, find new strategies to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the county, increase the number of home visits to at-risk probationers and invest more in summer employment opportunities for at-risk teenagers and young adults.

Poloncarz called gun violence a national concern but particularly dire in Erie County, which had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with a firearm among New York's 62 counties in 2020, according to recently released state data. Erie County's rate – 130.7 per 100,000 residents – is more than double the state average of 57.4 per 100,000.