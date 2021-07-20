 Skip to main content
Erie County unveils measures to combat 'public health crisis' of gun violence
Gun Violence News Conference Erie County

Erie County Mark Poloncarz declares gun violence a "public health crisis" in the county and announces several measures intended to address the problem. He made the announcement Tuesday morning outside the Rath Building, where he was joined by legislators, department heads and community leaders.

 Steve Watson/Buffalo News

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday declared gun violence a "public health crisis" in the county and announced a raft of measures to try to tackle this growing problem.

He said the Erie County departments of Central Police Services, Probation, Health, Mental Health and Social Services would form a task force to work with law enforcement, including the District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office, as well as legislators and anti-violence community groups on programs to address rising numbers of homicides, suicides and other cases of gun violence.

The initiatives announced Tuesday morning at a news conference outside the Rath Building focus on efforts to boost funding for gun violence prevention programs, find new strategies to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the county, increase the number of home visits to at-risk probationers and invest more in summer employment opportunities for at-risk teenagers and young adults.

Poloncarz called gun violence a national concern but particularly dire in Erie County, which had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with a firearm among New York's 62 counties in 2020, according to recently released state data. Erie County's rate – 130.7 per 100,000 residents – is more than double the state average of 57.4 per 100,000.

Homicides increased in Erie County in each of the past four years, from 46 in 2017 to 69 in 2020, with the vast majority committed with a firearm, Poloncarz said.

"It shouldn't happen, and that's why we're taking the action that we are," said Poloncarz, who signed an executive order declaring the public health crisis at the news conference, where he was joined by elected officials, department heads and community leaders.

