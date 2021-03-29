Erie County turns 200 Friday, marked by yearlong bicentennial celebration

People sometimes ask Erie County Historian Douglas Kohler why Erie County was created on April 2, 1821, instead of April 1.

Turns out, April Fool's Day had nothing to do with it.

It was because the first of April that year was a Sunday, so the state legislative duties required for the creation of Erie County took place on Monday, he said.

Friday marks the 200th anniversary of the creation of Erie County, a milestone that will be marked by a yearlong bicentennial celebration. Organizers held a kickoff event today at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

"We want the public to celebrate," County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. "We are going to remind ourselves the bicentennial is not just a celebration about the past ... it's also a celebration of the people we have here today and what we expect and hope for for the future."

Various programs, self-guided and group tours, musical performances, museum exhibits and more will take place over the next 12 months. More than 200 partners and volunteers from across the county are taking part in the observation, which has been dubbed EC200.