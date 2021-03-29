Erie County turns 200 Friday, marked by yearlong bicentennial celebration

People sometimes ask Erie County Historian Douglas Kohler why Erie County was created on April 2, 1821, instead of April 1.
Turns out, April Fool's Day had nothing to do with it.
It was because the first of April that year was a Sunday, so the state legislative duties required for the creation of Erie County took place on Monday, he said.
Friday marks the 200th anniversary of the creation of Erie County, a milestone that will be marked by a yearlong bicentennial celebration. Organizers held a kickoff event today at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.
"We want the public to celebrate," County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. "We are going to remind ourselves the bicentennial is not just a celebration about the past ... it's also a celebration of the people we have here today and what we expect and hope for for the future."
Various programs, self-guided and group tours, musical performances, museum exhibits and more will take place over the next 12 months. More than 200 partners and volunteers from across the county are taking part in the observation, which has been dubbed EC200.
Planning started nearly two years ago, and was made more difficult by the Covid-19 pandemic. Programs are planned with current gathering restrictions in mind.
"As EC200 presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to engage residents, and cultivate insight and awareness, we feel it is fitting and proper to open by honoring the original indigenous inhabitants of our region," said Kohler. "We will celebrate the presidents, the inventors, the business men and women and the millions of immigrants who helped forge our community and our county."
Among the events planned:
• An EC200 Passport with over 30 historical sites to visit around Erie County.
• A special bicentennial concert to be recorded by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
• WNED-TV will bring back the “Our Town” series along with other videos of local historical significance.
• An Erie County bicentennial exhibit will be opening at the Buffalo History Museum.
• Flying Bison Brewing Company will release “Erie County Parks and Rec” pilsner, with other breweries expected to release their own bicentennial editions.
• Free or discounted admission to some local historical sites, museums and cultural attractions.
A community calendar of events and bicentennial information will be hosted by Visit Buffalo Niagara.