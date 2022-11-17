 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County travel ban goes into effect

  Updated
Snow

A bus travels south on Route 277 past snowy trees in Orchard Park Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Erie County officials enacted a driving ban at 9 p.m. Thursday because of the lake-effect snowstorm.

The status of the travel ban will be reviewed on Friday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz's office said in a news release.

"Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive," Poloncarz said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Poloncarz also declared a state of emergency in the county as of 8 p.m. The declaration lasts until further notice, according to the release.

