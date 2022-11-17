Erie County travel ban goes into effect

Erie County officials enacted a driving ban at 9 p.m. Thursday because of the lake-effect snowstorm.

The status of the travel ban will be reviewed on Friday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz's office said in a news release.

"Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive," Poloncarz said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Poloncarz also declared a state of emergency in the county as of 8 p.m. The declaration lasts until further notice, according to the release.

'It's going to hit hard': WNY braces as 'extreme' snowstorm arrives "What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Thursday. "This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."