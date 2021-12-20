Erie County to start testing Covid-19 samples for flu, RSV

The Erie County Department of Health said Monday that it would begin testing the samples collected from Coivd-19 tests for the flu and RSV, another common respiratory ailment.

As anyone who's gotten the nasal jab required for Covid-19 testing knows, the results only inform a patient of whether they have that specific virus. For those who have fallen ill from something other than Covid-19, they're still without a diagnosis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now, the county will begin testing all samples collected for strains A and B of influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Both are bugs that can cause symptoms similar to those caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Similar to the process for a positive Covid-19 test, anyone testing positive for the flu or RSV will be notified by phone and counseled to seek treatment from their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic, the department said in a statement.

The expanded virus testing applies only to nasal swabs collected for molecular, or PCR, tests. Rapid antigen tests administered by the department for symptomatic K-12 students use different technology to detect Covid-19. The flu and RSV cannot be detected using that method.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.