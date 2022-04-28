Erie County to send probation officers to beef up security at Walden Galleria

The owners of the Walden Galleria want the mall to be known as a popular destination for the region's shoppers, not as a magnet for trouble.

That's why, in consultation with the Cheektowaga Police Department, Galleria management asked Erie County to send probation officers to the mall to help keep the peace.

On Thursday, the County Legislature voted 7-4 to make that happen.

A similar strategy is now in place at Destiny USA mall in the Syracuse area, the largest indoor mall in the state. That mall is owned by Pyramid Management Group, the same company that owns the Galleria.

Michelle Olszowy, commissioner of the county's Probation Department, told county legislators last week that the company believes the same strategy can work here.

"They're willing to foot the bill," she added.

The county will send probation officers to the mall as part of a one-year pilot project. The mall ownership will reimburse the county for the overtime and fringe benefit costs incurred by the county as part of the agreement. The cost to the mall is estimated to be $56,771, according to the county.

Under the plan, a team of two probation officers will be stationed at the Galleria twice a week for four-hour shifts. The officers will be there primarily on the weekends, Olszowy said.

Some legislators on both sides of the aisle expressed reservations about potential racial profiling and violating the civil rights of patrons.

Ultimately, four legislators voted against the plan, including Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo; Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, in whose district the mall is located; Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst; and John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda.

But others said they support a pilot program, especially in light of incidents that have occurred at other Pyramid-owned holdings.

Destiny USA is a statewide retail attraction that draws millions of shoppers a year but has suffered from several shootings and an armed robbery in recent months. Earlier this month, gunfire outside Crossgates Mall near Albany, also owned by Pyramid, resulted in a 17-year-old girl being shot in the hand in the mall parking lot.

The Destiny USA incidents have resulted in Onondaga County sending some probation officers to supplement the mall security and police presence already at the mall.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said earlier this week that the Walden Galleria hasn't experienced shootings or any increase in violent incidents, but having probation officers at the mall could help further deter future mall incidents, which have attracted more attention through social media.

"We struggle now and then, and on certain times of the year, with a lot of unsupervised young people in the shopping center, and they’re not there shopping," he said.

That's particularly true around the holidays, he said.

A spokesman for Pyramid Management Group declined to comment on the matter.

While the Walden Galleria has not had shootings, it has had some issues with fights, though not more than usual, he said.

Employee at Walden Galleria Dave & Buster's charged with gun possession Because of several incidents Sunday, the mall has enacted its parental escort policy, which requires those under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over 21, from 4 p.m. until close today through Thursday, police said.

In February, the mall expanded its parental escort policy requiring guests under 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older after 4 p.m. The policy now applies every evening, not just on Fridays and Saturdays.

Most criminal mall incidents involve retail theft, Gould said. However, more people have been arrested for bringing guns onto mall property, he said. That includes a 17-year-old arrested for illegal handgun possession in September and a mall employee found in possession of a gun in December.

Pyramid and Gould want to bring the Destiny USA model to the Galleria by adding probation officers to its existing mall security, Buffalo Peacekeepers and Cheektowaga Police presence.

Olszowy said the probation officers are considered peace officers and would not be doing the same work as police.

Walden Galleria hires Peacemakers for security in wake of December brawls In the wake of Dec. 26 brawls at the Walden Galleria, Buffalo Peacemakers have given an expanded role in security. The Cheektowaga police urge expansion of policy requiring adults to escort mallgoers under

"We're going to be there not in a confrontational manner at all," she said.

As part of their uniforms, they do carry a firearm, however. They would also be on the lookout for potential parole violators.

Probation officers will be trained to have conversations with mall patrons and interact with them "in a positive manner," Olszowy said. She also said it's possible probation officers would recognize some of the people on probation, but that no probation officers would be expected to stop or physically interfere with mall patrons.

Gould, however, said that in a "critical incident," the probation officers would be expected to assist.

"That’s something we should talk about, what the expected response should be," he said. "I don’t expect them to just stand back and watch."

Some county legislators last week expressed hesitation about sending probation officers to the mall, while others said problems at the mall can't be ignored.

Vinal said she had concerns about the probation officers violating mall patrons' civil rights, speaking with youth outside the presence of their parents. She also questioned the mall ownership's motivations and asked if there was a "racial component" to the pilot program.

Bargnesi expressed concerns about the impact on the county's liability insurance.

Meyers said there were too many unanswered questions for him to support the pilot program. He was the sole Public Safety Committee member to vote against the program.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo had asked why the Galleria can't directly pay for probation officers to patrol the mall, instead of having Erie County initially incur the wage and benefits costs, which would be repaid.

Olszowy said the officers would need to be paid by Erie County directly in order for them to be considered authorized probation officers instead of simply off-duty security guards. Probation officers would work a total of 16 hours a week on overtime, she said.

Legislator Lisa Chimera, D-Town of Tonawanda, said she considered the program similar to having on-duty police officers, called "school resource officers," present at public schools. Relationship building and positive interactions with students is a goal, not just handling potential criminal incidents.

Several legislators said that if they approve the program, they expect to get a report partway through the program's implementation to see how it's working.

Baskin also recommended that the probation officers receive special training to guard against implicit bias. Olszowy said that would be done.

Gould said Pyramid Management Group has been a good partner with the Cheektowaga Police Department and that everyone wants to work together to be proactive and keep the mall a safe place for guests.

"Any increase of the presence of people there to help maintain safety is something we’d want to explore," he said.

