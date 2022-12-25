Erie County to revisit travel ban Monday; people urged to stay off the roads

Erie County's driving ban will remain in effect until at least 7 a.m. Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday evening.

Officials will revisit the ban early Monday and make an announcement by 6 a.m., he said during a storm briefing.

But the driving ban in Buffalo for people who are not essential workers is not expected to be lifted Monday, Poloncarz said, as crews continue to work to clean up the blizzard that stranded hundreds and left thousands without heat.

Gov. Kathy Hochul late Sunday said officials would like to see people stay home another 24 hours.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.

A travel advisory will remain in place in Niagara County, including in the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced early Sunday.

There is a travel advisory in Genesee County.

Motorists are urged to use "extreme caution" if choosing to drive due to the continuing challenging conditions.

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening, and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

"Please stay off the roads today. This is still a hazardous situation," Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement Sunday. "I understand it is Christmas and we have been stuck in our current location for days, but to best assist emergency response, please stay off the roads."

We don't know why, but DPW and law enforcement are reporting people are attempting to drive this morning, violating the Driving Ban, and are getting stuck, adding to the problems.

Unless you are emergency personnel responding to the blizzard, do not drive. It's as simple as that. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 24, 2022

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. The entire I-190 and I-290 also has been shut down.

Traffic to Canada on the Peace Bridge remains closed, while the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have reopened, according to NITTEC.

These roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• Route 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.