 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County to offer free rapid and PCR walk-in testing at two sites
0 comments

Erie County to offer free rapid and PCR walk-in testing at two sites

Support this work for $1 a month

The Erie County Department of Health has begun offering rapid and PCR Covid-19 testing on a walk-in basis at two locations.

The county's existing Covid-19 testing site, a drive-thru location at the county's fire training facility, 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga, which had been available only through appointments, will now begin accepting people without an appointment. Hours of operation vary, so anyone without an appointment is advised to call 716-858-2929 first. 

The same will be the case at a second site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St., Buffalo.

Both sites will offer PCR tests, the results of which are made available in one to three business days. Both sites will offer rapid testing, the results of which are given on site. 

There is no charge at either location.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mind-blowing superyacht comes with its own waterfall

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News