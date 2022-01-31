Erie County to offer free rapid and PCR walk-in testing at two sites

The Erie County Department of Health has begun offering rapid and PCR Covid-19 testing on a walk-in basis at two locations.

The county's existing Covid-19 testing site, a drive-thru location at the county's fire training facility, 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga, which had been available only through appointments, will now begin accepting people without an appointment. Hours of operation vary, so anyone without an appointment is advised to call 716-858-2929 first.

The same will be the case at a second site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St., Buffalo.

Both sites will offer PCR tests, the results of which are made available in one to three business days. Both sites will offer rapid testing, the results of which are given on site.

There is no charge at either location.

