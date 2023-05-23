ALBANY – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that an as-yet-unknown number of asylum-seekers are coming to Western New York at the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“While we do not yet know where they will be housed, I have been assured the costs associated with their housing, food, and other supportive services will be paid for by either New York State or New York City,” Poloncarz said in a prepared statement. “The asylum seekers coming here are enduring the most difficult situation of their lives, something we should all consider, and are deserving of our respect, compassion and dignity as they work to start a new life in our country.”

Poloncarz's statement comes as all of New York finds itself thrust into the national debate about immigration, thanks in large part to the end of a pandemic-era rule and an influx of people crossing the southern border into the United States.

'What we have now is chaos': The politics of immigration land in New York Migrants are entering the United States almost 2,000 miles away, but the issues related to that influx have landed on the doorstep of politicians and organizations across New York.

At a news conference on Monday, Hochul was asked whether available space at State University of New York or City University of New York facilities would be used for housing. Hochul responded that the state had been doing an “assessment” of that possibility.

“Actually, the timing is very good because a lot of the students have left now for the summer,” Hochul said. “So, there are temporary dorms through August, but we are looking at the long-range situation – what happens in August. …We can find a lot of temporary spaces. There will be tents going up in parking lots of state facilities and state directed facilities. That's not ideal. Nobody wants little kids and adults in a tent, but they can't live on a street either. This is where we're at.”

On Monday evening, a reporter from the New York City television station NY1 tweeted that the Hochul administration has identified dorms on three SUNY campuses to house migrants, including in Buffalo, totaling 1,500 beds. But Avi Small, a Hochul spokesman, said no final decision has been made about locations for housing.

"Governor Hochul directed her administration to assess all possible state sites that could be used to provide shelter for asylum seekers," Small said. "There are multiple sites under consideration, including SUNY and CUNY campuses, and no final decisions have been made."

In 2021, Hochul had previously used unoccupied dormitory space at SUNY Buffalo State University to temporarily house incoming families.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The University at Buffalo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether migrants would possibly be housed there.

In his statement, Poloncarz noted that for more than a decade, the Erie County Department of Social Services had worked with the five area resettlement agencies to identify the best ways to house and accommodate asylum-seekers and refugees in the county.

“Approximately 12,000 refugees have moved into and through our area as part of the good work that the Refugee Partnership does, all without fanfare and without the ridiculous fears stoked by xenophobic and ill-informed community members,” Poloncarz said. “Some stay here and some move on but all of these people come here seeking to build their own American dream, provide for themselves and their families, and become productive members of our society.”

Contentious Erie County Legislature primary escalates over immigration issue A primary for an Erie County Legislature seat escalated with the Republican and Conservative candidates – as well as County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat – sparring over the issue of migrants coming to New York from the southern U.S. border.

Some conservative local lawmakers have expressed fears about the influx, including Erie County Legislator Jim Malczewski, who issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing Poloncarz for not opposing the Hochul plan.

“There is no plan, just chaos,” Malczewski said. “The County Executive has communicated nothing to us. He is not being transparent. An influx of migrants will impact our communities in many ways and our residents’ very real concerns are being ignored. We have a country that is trillions of dollars in debt. We have a community that is one of the poorest in the nation. This is not sustainable. We can’t effectively take care of Erie County residents already in need and manage this, as well.”

He is calling for Poloncarz to declare a state of emergency opposing efforts by Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to relocate migrants in other parts of the state.

The influx of migrants in the United States recently became more pronounced with the expiration of Title 42, a federal restriction implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic that had allowed the rapid expulsion of many migrants at the country’s southern border.

Many of the migrants have been forced from their countries due to the threat of violence, including from countries in Central America. A number are Afghan refuges who cooperated with the U.S. government during the 20-year U.S. occupation of Afghanistan but faced threats after the U.S. military departed in 2021 and the country's government was quickly toppled by the Taliban. Afghan refugees have made a perilous trek across South and Central America, but have faced uncertain prospects of entry into the United States, despite the expiration of Title 42.

The impact of the crisis has especially affected New York City. According to Adams, the city has spent more than $1 billion responding. He called on Sunday for the entire state to “participate in a decompression strategy."