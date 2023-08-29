Erie County residents may register to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste at the county's final collection event of the year.

The county's Department of Environment and Planning will hold the event in Martin Luther King Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. The free, drive-thru event will be appointment-driven only to ensure there are low wait times, according to organizers.

The county is partnering with the City of Buffalo in this event.

To register online, residents should visit www.erie.gov/recycling, where a complete list of materials eligible for disposal or recycling is listed. Residents may also may call 716-858-6800 to register. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

County residents also have the year-round option to dispose of up to 50 pounds of eligible household hazardous waste at a private facility in the City of Tonawanda at no cost. Access to that service is also requires pre-registration, which can be done either by visiting erie.gov/recycling or by calling 716-998-8073.

– Harold McNeil