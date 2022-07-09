Erie County to get $63 million in lawsuit settlement to help fight opioid addiction

Erie County was one of the first counties in the state to join in a lawsuit against drug companies and distributors for developing addictive opioid painkillers and falsely promoting them as safe.

As a result, the county is expected to receive $63.2 million in funds to combat the opioid health crisis through 2038, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday. Of that amount, $19.2 million is slated to arrive this year.

The money is coming at a time when Erie County has experienced a sharp rise in opioid-related overdose deaths every year since 2019. The county is currently on track to meet or exceed the number of confirmed overdose deaths from last year.

"Between 2012 and 2021, more than 2,000 Erie County residents have died from an opiate-related overdose," Poloncarz said.

On Friday, he laid out the spending plan for the settlement money, which comes directly from drug manufacturers and distributors, as well as through a state settlement with drug companies. Three-fourths of the money received this year – $14.3 million – is restricted for spending on addiction and mental health services.

That money will go to:

Continued funding for nine county positions in the Health Department and Probation Department that focus on addition treatment and prevention. These are positions that were initially grant funded but are now losing their grant money.

Paying for nine new drug treatment-related positions in the departments of Health, Social Services and Probation.

Support a variety of anti-addiction and drug treatment campaigns and programs, including those designed to target inmates, immigrants and pregnant women.

In addition, $6 million will be set aside to fund community-led initiatives. Organizations will have the opportunity to submit proposals for their ideas to combat opioid addiction and qualify for funding, Poloncarz said.

The County Legislature must approve all major spending for these efforts.

Poloncarz noted that the Crisis Services Addiction Hotline remains active: 716-831-7007. The county is also continuing its program that allows residents to get free access to the rescue drug Narcan by texting a request to 716-225-5473.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, overdose deaths have surged. Social isolation and limited access to drug treatment and Narcan were blamed for contributing to the increase in deaths, with more people not getting support or help from family and friends, using drugs alone and dying before help could arrive.

However, since the economy and society have reopened and vaccines and Covid-19 tests have become commonplace, the number of overdose deaths has not fallen.

Instead, Erie County reported 286 deaths for last year due to opioid-related drug use. That falls just 15 cases shy of the all-time high for opioid drug overdoses countywide, set more than five years ago.