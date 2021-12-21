Erie County to expand test-to-stay school program and distribute rapid tests

Poloncarz said he was waiting for confirmation that all at-home antigen tests can detect the Omicron variant and not produce false negative results.

During a recent visit to the White House with other county leaders across the country, Poloncarz said he was aware that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were checking all Covid tests to confirm whether they could detect the Omicron variant and wanted to wait for those results before ordering the tests.

"We did not want to put a huge purchase order in for at-home test kits that might not be able to detect the Omicron variant," he said.

He said that information was only confirmed a few days ago.

The FDA had issued preliminary findings at the end of last month determining that all PCR and rapid antigen tests widely used in the United States "continue to work" in detecting the Omicron variant. What was less certain was whether other types of molecular Covid-19 tests would detect this variant.

The FDA much more recently identified several types of molecular tests, which are supposed to be more accurate than rapid antigen tests, that did not catch the Omicron variant. But those tests are not the types of at-home rapid tests being deployed across the state and in other communities across the country and in Canada.

