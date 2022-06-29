 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Erie County to close Covid-19 hotline

  • Updated
  • 0
Erie County Covid-19 contact tracers call center (copy) (copy)

Erie County's team of Covid-19 contact tracers make phone calls from a call center in the Rath Building in May 2020.

 Photo provided by Erie County
Support this work for $1 a month

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show signs of declining and less-severe cases, the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line will end on Thursday.

The Erie County Department of Health started the hotline nearly two and a half years ago, a time when few Covid tests and no vaccines were available.

Questions abounded from the public at a time when information about the transmission and spread of the virus was limited. The hotline also doubled, for a time, as a complaint line to report businesses that were flouting local and state Covid-19 restrictions.

Later, the hotline was in high demand as limited Covid tests became available and as limited vaccines became available. The Health Department received nearly 300,000 calls since March 2020 regarding Covid inquiries.

“Our call-takers had to be responsive and informed, even at times where the information that we had changed from day to day and hour to hour,” said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “They became subject matter experts, problem solvers, and a calm voice on the other end of the line during uncertain times.” 

People are also reading…

At various points, the information line was the key to making drive-thru testing and vaccination appointments, or gaining access to special county programs like Covid-19 antibody testing and home vaccinations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County faced some struggles along the way. Complaints were made about a lack of call-takers and call lines. The information line changed physical locations several times while in service. 

The Division of Information and Support Services and the Department of Public Works supported the Health Department to help the information line run smoother. 

Currently, as Erie County's Covid-19 transmission levels sit at "low," and the county is cutting back on testing and reporting, there is less need for a Covid information line.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the hotline will transition into a voice recording that directs callers to the Health Department's website for Covid testing and vaccine information. Callers can be transferred to contact tracing during business hours. 

Anyone with questions about the Excelsior Pass or receiving a duplicate vaccine card can also be transferred. Callers looking to schedule a vaccination visit will be directed to an operator.

The information line number, 716-858-2929, is subject to reactivation for additional Covid-19 information or other public health emergencies.

News Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this story.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eden supervisor wins primary against incumbent in Erie County clerk's race

Eden supervisor wins primary against incumbent in Erie County clerk's race

Endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns. The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines. 

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 leaders pledge $4.5 billion to fight global hunger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News