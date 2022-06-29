Erie County to close Covid-19 hotline

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show signs of declining and less-severe cases, the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line will end on Thursday.

The Erie County Department of Health started the hotline nearly two and a half years ago, a time when few Covid tests and no vaccines were available.

Questions abounded from the public at a time when information about the transmission and spread of the virus was limited. The hotline also doubled, for a time, as a complaint line to report businesses that were flouting local and state Covid-19 restrictions.

Later, the hotline was in high demand as limited Covid tests became available and as limited vaccines became available. The Health Department received nearly 300,000 calls since March 2020 regarding Covid inquiries.

“Our call-takers had to be responsive and informed, even at times where the information that we had changed from day to day and hour to hour,” said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “They became subject matter experts, problem solvers, and a calm voice on the other end of the line during uncertain times.”

At various points, the information line was the key to making drive-thru testing and vaccination appointments, or gaining access to special county programs like Covid-19 antibody testing and home vaccinations.

Erie County faced some struggles along the way. Complaints were made about a lack of call-takers and call lines. The information line changed physical locations several times while in service.

The Division of Information and Support Services and the Department of Public Works supported the Health Department to help the information line run smoother.

As pandemic retreats, Erie County cuts back on testing, reporting In another sign the spread of Covid-19 seems to be waning – at least in Western New York – the Erie County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will stop giving daily public updates on Covid-19 case data.

Currently, as Erie County's Covid-19 transmission levels sit at "low," and the county is cutting back on testing and reporting, there is less need for a Covid information line.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the hotline will transition into a voice recording that directs callers to the Health Department's website for Covid testing and vaccine information. Callers can be transferred to contact tracing during business hours.

Anyone with questions about the Excelsior Pass or receiving a duplicate vaccine card can also be transferred. Callers looking to schedule a vaccination visit will be directed to an operator.

The information line number, 716-858-2929, is subject to reactivation for additional Covid-19 information or other public health emergencies.

News Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this story.

