Erie County to begin administering Covid-19 vaccines to children under 5 on Wednesdays

The Erie County Department of Health will begin making Covid-19 vaccines available to children from the ages of 6 months to under 5 years old on Wednesdays starting next week.

The action follows the recent authorization of the vaccine for children in that age group by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement Thursday said that, while the health department has trained public health nurses and pharmacists who are comfortable giving vaccines to very young children, it will be relying on local pediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies to play a key role in providing the vaccine.

"Already, we have had pediatric practices placing orders and preparing to vaccinate their patients," said Burstein. "We strongly encourage parents and caregivers to call their child’s pediatrician or primary care provider and ask about vaccine availability, and how they could incorporate Covid-19 vaccine into their next well-child visit.”

Vaccines will be available to those under 5 each Wednesday at the clinic at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St., which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Appointments, which are strongly recommended, can be made online at www.erie.gov/vax. Masks are required at this site for individuals age 2 years and older who are able to medically tolerate a face covering. Parents and caregivers should bring the child’s birth certificate or other identifying documentation.

The Department of Health may adjust scheduled days based on demand.

