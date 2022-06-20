Erie County to beef up training, monitoring of emergency call takers after firing of two employees

Erie County 911 emergency call handlers will receive additional training and undergo more frequent call monitoring after two high-profile incidents involving mishandled calls during and after the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

One 911 call taker with Central Police Services and one emergency medical response dispatcher were subsequently fired following complaints and investigations that determined the employees improperly hung up on callers in distress.

Central Police Services Commissioner James Jancewicz and Emergency Medical Services Deputy Commissioner Greg Gill sent a joint letter to the County Legislature providing more background about how the county responded to 911 calls related to the Tops shooting, as well as a medical emergency that occurred a week later.

Both said the county's emergency response was swift in all instances, but they did determine more training should be provided to 911 responders handling both the police and medical emergency calls to improve interactions with callers.

"Jim and I talked about having a joint ... customer service training so that all the dispatchers get the same type of training, just in dealing with the public, particularly at a stressful time," Gill told The Buffalo News. "We want to be consistent across the board on both sides."

One 911 call taker was placed on administrative leave and subsequently terminated after a Tops manager who was hiding from the Tops on May 14 reported that a county employee reprimanded her for whispering into the phone and subsequently hung up on her.

A second 911 emergency medical dispatcher with the county was also placed on leave and fired after a woman went into cardiac arrest while attending a birthday party for one of the wounded Tops shooting victims a week later on May 27. The county dispatcher was accused of getting impatient with a caller who couldn't provide an exact address of the location and hanging up on the caller.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy and two others wound up performing CPR on the woman and using a defibrillator until an emergency medical team from the Buffalo Fire Department arrived.

Complaint about mishandled 911 call prompts firing of dispatcher When a guest at a party called 911 due to another guest suffering a heart-related medical emergency, "the caller experienced a hostile male dispatcher, who according to the caller, accused her of not being cooperative because she was unable to give the precise location of the incident, according to a letter from Erie County Legislators April Baskin and Howard Johnson.

County administrators said these two mishandled calls are not typical and that overall response in both instances were swift.

The county's 911 Communications Center received 15 emergency calls immediately after the Tops shooting began, the letter stated. The first call was received at 2:30 p.m., and the call was dispatched to police in 29 seconds.

"The police response occurred in approximately one minute which saved lives," the letter said.

In the second incident, involving a medical emergency at the birthday party for a shooting survivor, which was held at Canisius College, the county received six calls, the letter stated. All those calls were transferred to medical emergency response staff overseen by the county's Health Department.

The mishandled hang-up call was the third emergency call the county received related to that incident, the letter stated. By that time, the county had already dispatched an ambulance. According to the county, calls were received at 2:53 p.m., and an ambulance was dispatched at 2:54 p.m., arriving around 3 p.m.

"The review of this call will be used as a teaching tool for other call-takers as to the importance of following existing protocols and procedures," the letter said.

County officials said the county handles more than 785,000 emergency calls and texts a year and that "the vast number of emergency calls are handled in a professional manner." All emergency calls and texts that come from mobile phones instead of landlines are automatically routed to the county's centralized Emergency Police Services communication center.

It's also common, when multiple 911 calls come in for the same incident, for call takers and medical dispatchers to do a "quick disconnect" of a call when first responders are already aware of the emergency, Gill told The Buffalo News. But in such cases, call takers are supposed to assure the caller that they are already aware of the incident and that help is on the way.

That did not happen in the two cases where county employees were disciplined and terminated.

As a result of those recent incidents, Central Police Services supervisors will begin reviewing a certain number of 911 calls regularly to evaluate policy compliance and provide employee mentoring. The program will also assist in identifying disconnected calls that are inconsistent with policies.

Gill said a similar approach will be undertaken with the county's medical dispatchers.

The county employs about three dozen 911 emergency call takers who work for Central Police Services, and another 13 who work as emergency medical dispatchers for the county Health Department.

In addition to ongoing education requirements already established for call takers and dispatchers, the county is setting up an eight-hour "refresher training" for all 911 call takers and medical emergency dispatchers to ensure better communication with all callers. That will likely involve some role play where county workers take on the role of distressed callers, Gill said.

Additional online training opportunities will also be made available to medical dispatchers that focus more specifically on more specialized medical emergency response work.

