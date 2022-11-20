Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures

With what is expected to be the storm's last blast of snow dropping several inches of fresh powder across Erie County overnight, county officials are now turning their attention toward the cleanup.

What to expect in next 36 hours: Blustery winds, but heavy snow has left metro Buffalo An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.

"We need to get through clearing the snow today and tomorrow and expect to get most areas back to normal in that time," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet just after 6 a.m. Sunday. "Erie County will also be consulting with school districts about school tomorrow later today."

Much of the attention will likely be in the hardest-hit areas, such as Orchard Park, Evans, Lackawanna and Hamburg, where travel bans remain in place, noted Dan Neaverth, the county's commissioner of emergency services.

And residents today should see more of a focus on the side streets.

"I will say it's still a daunting challenge to get to a lot of the side streets, the tertiary roads as we would refer to them," Neaverth said. "So now, hopefully during the overnight we've managed to clear the major roads with regards to the tractor trailers as well as the vehicles, now it's just a matter of getting into some of these neighborhoods, where they have roads that, quite frankly, haven't been touched probably in three days."

Given that, residents in those areas will likely see more than just snowplows, with Neaverth mentioning the likely use of high loaders and industrial snowblowers.

How that cleanup goes could play into the county's discussions today with certain school districts about when to reopen schools.

"That'll play into the school discussion as well, depending on how far we get done, get through today," Neaverth noted.

But overall, he said the mood has certainly turned lighter at the county's emergency operations center.

"We all kind of sense that energy that we're getting very, very close to where we need to be," Neaverth said.

Karen Hoak, deputy commissioner of public works for the county highway division, said her crews, while making progress, are reporting that some snow-covered roads are hardpacked underneath. In addition, Sunday's breezy weather will mean that all that snow is creating another issue: drifts that needed to be cleared.

"This was a record-breaking storm that in some ways, it was more intense than the storm that we had, Snowvember, back in 2014," she said. "We saw at some times that there were six inches per hour of accumulation, so the recovery is still continuing. And the recovery has been relatively successful. It's a testament to everyone's preparation, the planning, the continued work of especially our snowplow drivers and all of our recovery crews."

Both Hoak and Neaverth said that crews will need time to complete their snow clearance work, both expressing confidence that can be done in the next couple of days.

They advised residents to stay patient and safe.

"Stay in and watch the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns in Detroit," Neaverth advised.

Update on travel ban

As of early Sunday, travel bans remain in place in Lackawanna, part of the City of Buffalo (south of William Street), Hamburg, Orchard Park and Evans.

Travel advisories are in place throughout the rest of the county, as of midnight Sunday.

Road closures

Officials said the I-90 is fully open, with the exception of Exits 56 and 57 that lead into areas with travel bans.

If cars try to take those exits, Neaverth said: "You will be ticketed by the New York State Police because that is obviously dumping you into the areas where we currently have these travel bans and making great progress with the crews there. We don't need people exiting and causing problems in areas that really became the domino effect, initially, when we had the heavy snow a few days ago."

In addition, the state Department of Transportation early Sunday morning will reexamine the closure of Routes 400 and 219.

"It will remain most likely closed for a little while longer," Neaverth said shortly after 6 a.m.

Ten Lives Club

During the storm, Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue and adoption group in Blasdell, called for help when its staff was unable to get to the shelter because there was a 6-foot wall of snow blocking the entrance.

Hoak said that the county was able to respond to the call, opening up access to the shelter.

"All of the animals have been fed, and they have been taken care of," she said.

Abandoned vehicles

Neaverth said the county continues to try to gather additional tow truck crews to remove the vehicles that remain abandoned from the storm.

And, he noted, abandoned vehicles that were removed by Erie County within the Southtowns are located in the McKinley Mall's former Sears parking lot.

An inventory of towed vehicles can be found at erie.gov/towedvehicles.

As of 7:15 a.m., the list had 42 vehicles on it.

Of those, 27 of the vehicles plates were from New York. The remainder: eight from Canada, two from Illinois and one each from Florida, Iowa, Maine, Ohio and Texas.

Little reminders

Knowing that folks will continue to dig out today, Neaverth also noted several snowblower safety tips.

For instance, given how heavy and wet this snow is, snowblower's chutes may get clogged. In those instances, Neaverth advised people to avoid reaching their hands in the chutes, so they don't get caught in the auger.

He also advised folks not to refuel their snowblowers while the engine is on, which can cause fires and injuries.

And given that many sidewalks remain packed with snow, Neaverth noted that crews are seeing many people walk down the middle of the road, even at night in dark clothes. He advised residents to use caution and use "common sense" if walking.

"The sidewalks are probably several days away from being cleared, with seven, eight, nine, 10 feet of snow being tossed off the road onto the sides there," he said.