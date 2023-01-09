Erie County snowmobile clubs seek seat at the table in future blizzard planning

Matt Skuse groggily answered the phone at 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve, as a blizzard raged.

The caller was Jerry Whittington Jr., Erie County deputy commissioner of emergency services, and he needed help.

With first responders getting stranded trying to rescue people, the county’s snow-fighting equipment and operators were outmatched by the storm.

But Whittington knew that Skuse, the vice president of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, could assist him in getting desperately needed reinforcements.

The Federation’s 10 snowmobile clubs had dozens of Sno-Cat groomers, side-by-side ATVs and other snow-fighting equipment as well as operators skilled at driving them. He asked Skuse to be the contact to deploy those resources to towns and fire departments where they were needed.

That’s how Skuse became the guy who sent out 15,000-pound groomers to rescue people trapped in vehicles, transport essential workers and bring hundreds of people stranded without power to fire departments or shelters.

Once the worst of the wind and snow abated Dec. 25, Skuse also sent teams of snowmobilers to help fire and law enforcement agencies respond to calls for help or check buried cars for occupants, as well as coordinating deliveries of hot meals from World Central Kitchen to shelters and snowbound residents.

They rose to the occasion, but the haphazard effort left Federation members wondering if more lives could have been saved if they had a coordinated role in place ahead of a blizzard that claimed 42 lives.

Federation members believe they can do more – and they want to do more. But they also say they need to be part of the planning for the next big storm.

“It demonstrated that what we need to do as a Federation is be part of a plan to take advantage of the assets we have – the big trail groomers and Sno-Cats and big ATVs – and get them to the places where they are needed in an event like this,” said Federation President Dave Waples of the Colden Trail Riders club.

“What we found ourselves involved in, with Snovember 2.0 and then this storm, is providing assistance outside the realm of what we normally do,” he said.

After the Hamburg Snowmobile Club played a rescue role in the Nov. 18 storm that dumped 7 feet of snow on the Southtowns, the Federation reached out to Erie County Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Daniel J. Neaverth Jr. offering to discuss looping the Federation into storm response planning.

Neaverth was all for it, but it didn’t have time to happen, he said.

“We were in the process of arranging meetings and we had it in our back pocket that we could put these resources to use," Neaverth said. "But the second storm came sooner than we expected.”

Now, Neaverth said he's not going to wait.

“I have tasked my fire safety division to advance these discussions so that when we activate a state mutual aid plan, we can access these resources in a quicker fashion,” he said.

While Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown employs a public policy institute to compile a report on the blizzard response and Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon calls for the city to invest in a fleet of snow-fighting equipment, the county’s snowmobile clubs say they have plenty of resources that went unused in the storm.

Most of them live in towns well outside the city, but with a clear chain of command, staging strategies and advance and real-time communication among municipal, emergency and snowmobile Federation coordinators, they could make a big difference in future blizzards, they say.

Members of all 10 clubs that maintain snowmobile trails in Erie County met in Eden last week to share ideas and concerns about how they may play a role in future snow emergencies.

“We know snow,” said Ron Dawydko of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers club. “We know how to deal with snow. We know how to get through it and we know how to manage it. We should be part of the discussion.”

Among the situations the clubs encountered in the blizzard were offering Sno-Cats that cannot traverse dry ground to Buffalo and Lackawanna if the cities or state could send flatbed trailers to meet them – but none was prepared to do so.

“We had a lot of grooming equipment that could have been used,” said Rich McNamara of the Sno-Seekers. “Throw 'em on DOT flatbeds, get 'em where they’re needed and we will be out rescuing people within hours.”

One club, the WNY Snowmobile Club of Boston, slowly drove two Sno-Cats to Cheektowaga on Dec. 25 – a 30-mile trip each way – and spent Christmas on rescue efforts, said Skuse, a member of the Eden Trail Blazers.

Once it was safe to ask volunteers to go out on sleds, the Buffalo Police Department put out a request that several clubs responded to, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Police posted phone numbers to its D-District on Hertel Avenue and “deployed them through operations to assist with stranded motorist calls and welfare checks,” he said.

But some volunteers couldn’t get through or were told “We’ll pass it along” and never heard back.

“We had people willing to respond who tried those numbers and ended up sitting at home,” Dawydko said.

Those who were able to assist said it was helpful to have firefighters or law enforcement ride with them to navigate unfamiliar roads and respond to rescue situations – something that will mean special logistics for future storms.

The Federation now plans to pursue several steps:

• Appoint a volunteer coordinator and backup assistant as point people for deploying snowmobile club resources in future storms.

• Follow up with Neaverth’s department to be part of “after-action debriefing” on the blizzard and future county response planning.

• Inventory all club resources and determine the best means of communicating with snowmobile volunteers.

• Ask the county to explore apps to assist in deploying all emergency resources – including snowmobile Federation members – including where equipment and first responders are located at a given time.

Neaverth cautioned that the planning process will need to ensure every volunteer responder and piece of equipment is safe when the call comes.

Volunteers called into service as part of a mutual aid operation are covered for any liability, he said.

“But what supersedes that is coordination of those resources so that they are used efficiently and safely,” Neaverth said. “We don’t want, in the midst of a heroic effort, someone to be injured or a piece of their equipment damaged because someone didn’t dot the I’s or cross the T’s.”

He said a positive outcome of the horrific storm is it revealed a virtual army of people with the ability to help – a group of snow-lovers who call temps above freezing and zero precipitation “a bleak forecast” this time of year.

“I am excited about the opportunity to tap into their enthusiasm and expertise, and to not just have the equipment available, but to ensure the people using it are trained for any situation they may encounter,” Neaverth said.

Gramaglia said he is “extremely appreciative of the volunteers who were willing to lend their time and equipment to help their neighbors” in Buffalo. While the city and county respond separately to their own emergency calls, he said Buffalo police would gladly take advantage of a Federation offer to serve as a central point of contact for snowmobile club volunteers.

“Instead of having to put out a generic Facebook message saying, ‘Anyone who can help, please call this number,’ to have that set in place with someone overseeing it would work so much better,” he said.